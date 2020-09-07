Where Sharleen Joynt Is 6 Years After Dumping Juan Pablo On The Bachelor

Leaving Juan Pablo's season of The Bachelor worked out well for Sharleen Joynt. When she decided to go home in Week 6 of the show, she said that she just didn't have a "mental" connection with Juan Pablo and didn't want to waste his time or take the spot of someone who was genuinely falling for him. That was over six years ago; now, Sharleen is happily married to a man named Andy Levine.

The couple reportedly started dating sometime in early 2014 after meeting at a New York City fundraiser. They got engaged a year later and married in late 2017 — after delaying the wedding by nearly a year so Sharleen, a professional opera singer, could pursue a new career opportunity that came up last minute. Her 2020 opera shows have all been canceled, but she's continued to film Zoom collabs with other singers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Outside of that, Sharleen runs All the Pretty Pandas, a blog on which she writes about beauty, fashion, and her everyday life, as well as posts Bachelor and Bachelorette recaps. Like many franchise alums, Sharleen also branched into podcasting in August with Dear Shandy, on which she and her husband share dating advice and answer relationship questions. Former Bachelor contestant Caila Quinn recently appeared on the podcast with her fiancé, and Sharleen has many other friends from the franchise she could ask to come on. In addition to Caila, her Instagram shows that she's maintained relationships with stars like Michael Garofola, Nick Viall, Derek Peth, and more.

Sharleen may not have met her soulmate on The Bachelor, but she's stayed connected to The Bachelor world. And she was always too good for Juan Pablo anyway.