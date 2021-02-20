7 Shows To Watch If You're Missing Junior Bake Off

Creative bake designs, gentle comedy, soggy bottoms, and beautiful countryside surroundings. The Great British Bake Off is entertainment at its finest. But throw into the mix (or should I say mixing bowl?) contestants under the age of 17 and suddenly things feel a whole lot sweeter. In a time when everything was uncertain and stressful, watching Liam Charles judge a soufflé was the wholesome content we all needed, which is why Junior Bake Off became as popular as it did in 2020. And if you can’t get enough either, here are seven shows to watch if you love Junior Bake Off.

It seems like there’s a competition show out there for just about any activity these days; from the more traditional interior design magic and serious sewing skills to the more unusual BBQ cook-offs and mesmerising glass blowing. These kinds of creative competitions are perfect for lockdown viewing: exciting enough to keep you interested but without any real stress to add to your day. And, as an added bonus, you may just find your next faovurite hobby along the way. Lockdown inspiration can come in many forms, but where better to look than the professional judges and committed competitors who have made it their mission to become experts in their fields?

So switch off your mind and switch on your tellybox to watch the gentle drama unfold in these wholesome, yet competitive, shows.

The Great Pottery Throwdown Channel 4 One you might already be familiar with, The Great Pottery Throwdown follows – you guessed it – a pottery competition. Combine the calming clay wheel with mesmerising glazes and you’re in for an hour of zen. And, to top things off, the latest season is hosted by none other than Siobhán McSweeney – aka Sister Michael in Derry Girls. So you're definitely in for some laughs, too. Watch on Channel 4 Sundays at 8 p.m., or you can stream all the previous episodes and seasons on All4.

Best Leftovers Ever! Netflix Remember the days of Ready, Steady, Cook! when chefs would have limited ingredients and somehow create a delightful and delicious meal out of the weird and wonderful things that guests brought in? Well, Best Leftovers Ever! takes it even further, with the judges setting up each stage of the competition with a theme, and contestants creating dishes solely out of the leftovers provided. This will provide some serious lockdown lunch inspiration. Watch season one on Netflix.

The Great British Sewing Bee BBC Watch amateur sewers take on challenges to perfect patterns, fine-tune fits, and hone their hand stitching in a bid to be named Britain’s Best Home Sewer. All under the watchful eye of host and comedian Joe Lycett and judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young. Watch all six series on iPlayer.

Blown Away Netflix Who knew glassblowing could be so intense? Watch master artists turn up the heat (literally) to create extraordinary glass sculptures in a bid to beat the competition. Don’t worry though, the quiet moments of mesmerising glassblowing balance out the nail-biting countdowns. Watch season one and two on Netflix.

Interior Design Masters BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Banijay Alan Carr joins forces with interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin to hunt down the best novices in interior design. Expect delightful designs and calming colours, plus all the interiors tips you could wish for from the experts and guest judge, pattern extraordinaire Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Watch on BBC Two Tuesdays at 8 p.m., or catch up online on BBC iPlayer.

The Big Flower Fight Netflix Florists, sculptors, and landscape artists battle it out to become the best in floral sculptures. Beautiful shades, natural flora, and an amazing artistic element makes for a positive mood-boosting watch. Watch season one on Netflix.