Simone Ashely’s Most Memorable “Kanthony” Moment Is Really Rogue

As the much-anticipated third chapter of Netflix’s Bridgerton draws ever closer, one of the drama’s lead stars Simone Ashley (aka Kate Sharma) has been looking back at some of the “hardest” and most “idyllic” moments from her time filming Season 2.

Speaking to The Sunday Times ahead of the new series, Ashley shed some light on the intimate moments she filmed with her co-star and onscreen love interest, Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) — revealing that they managed to shoot all of their sex scenes in a single week. “We had champagne after we finished the sex scenes in Bridgerton," the actor recalled. “It felt like we'd done the hardest bit of the whole 11-month shoot.”

Outlining how she prepares for intimate scenes on set, Ashley continued: “It's a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready. I am confident in myself and my body.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with Elle, the actor also disclosed that horse riding in Windsor Park alongside Bailey was her most “memorable” moment from Bridgerton Season 2.

“We filmed in the summer, and it was just one of the most surreal experiences of my life,” Ashely recalled. “We didn’t really have time for any silly blooper moments or crazy stories while filming, but that idyllic moment riding horses through Windsor Park was a really memorable moment in my career.”

Netflix

Although careful not to divulge too many details of the Season 3 plot, Ashley also recently teased that Bridgerton’s third outing will explore a very different side of “Kanthony.”

“I'm equally as excited for everyone to see Kate settling into the Bridgerton family and a little bit more of her backstory as well,” the actor told Grazia.