Bridgerton S3 Will Show A Very Different Side To Kanthony

The second chapter of Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton focused heavily on the romance between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). With Series 3 now well on the way, fans are anticipating the focus to shift to the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (aka “Polin”). However, divulging details of the forthcoming third chapter, leading lady Simone Ashely teased that Bridgerton Season 3 will also show a very different side to Kate and in turn, “Kanthony.”

Speaking to Grazia, Ashley — who plays Kate, Viscountess Bridgerton in the Netflix drama — said she is “really excited” for fans to witness “Kanthony” settle into married life and learn more about her character’s “back story.”

Meanwhile, the actor is also “equally as excited” for the show’s “focus on a new love story.” Ashley continued: “In season three, I'm really excited for everyone to see Penelope and Collin's love story unfold because it's been a long time coming.”

On Bridgerton’s South Asian representation, Ashley also disclosed to Grazia that one hair-oiling scene between the characters of Kate and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) stands out as a particular favourite of hers.

“This is something that I experienced in my childhood with my mum putting coconut oil in my hair,” the actor shared. “That scene was really nostalgic for me, and I never thought that I would be portraying that on screen. I was really proud to see people finding the joy and seeing a moment in my culture that related to them on screen.”

As mentioned, the much-anticipated third chapter of Bridgerton is confirmed to be on the way. Although many details surrounding the Season 3 plot, release date, and cast are yet to be announced, fans previously got their first glimpse of the newly-married Anthony and Kate Bridgerton after Bailey and Ashley shared the first glimpse of the couple on Instagram with a caption that read, “#Kanthony reunited.”