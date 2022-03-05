Simone Biles Hinted She’ll Be Wearing More Than 1 Wedding Gown

Less than three weeks after announcing her engagement, Simone Biles has already found her wedding dress — more than one, apparently. The two-time Olympian offered an update on her upcoming nuptials in an Instagram story on Saturday, March 5, sharing that she’d gone “wedding dress shopping.” Within just a few hours, she was back with a post, this one revealing her trip had been a success.

“Said yes to the dress(es)” she captioned the post. The seven-time Olympic medalist didn’t show off her big purchases, but she did give fans a few clues about what to expect. The biggest, of course, was the telling plural ending she’d added to the word “dress.” It hints that she plans to have a wedding day wardrobe change, as has become more common in recent years. Biles also revealed that she had found her dresses at the bridal shop Galia Lahav in Los Angeles. The company offers “lavish dresses, ornate details and personalization you won’t find anywhere else,” per its website. Presumably, then, Biles gowns will be unique.

Fans, of course, were excited for her. “I love this for you,” one wrote in the comments. Others told her she was “beautiful” and “glowing,” and one hoped to see more of her shopping excursion. “Please say you filmed it!!” they wrote.

Biles announced on Feb. 15 that she’d gotten engaged to her NFL player boyfriend of two years, Jonathan Owens, and said it was “the easiest yes.” “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything,” she wrote on Instagram. “I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

In his own post, Owens also expressed his joy and thanked friends who helped him pull off the surprise proposal. “She really had no idea what was coming,” he wrote. In a second post two days later, he added that he is “so excited to begin this journey” and shared footage from the special occasion, including glimpses of the beautiful engagement ring he created for Biles with jeweler Zo Frost.

The now-engaged pair started as a “quaran-couple,” as Biles put it during a Bustle interview in June; they met just days before lockdowns began. That gave them plenty of “quality time” together early on, and it seems like a quick pace continues to work for them. When Biles spoke to Today on Feb. 18, they’d already done “a little bit” of wedding planning and intended to do “a lot” more that same day. The two haven’t announced a wedding date yet, but it looks like the pieces are coming together, especially now that the gold medalist has her dresses.