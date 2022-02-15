Simone Biles’ Sparkly Oval Engagement Ring Is A Must-See

Simone Biles already has plenty of gold. Now she has a diamond, too.

The 24-year-old star gymnast announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Houston Texan NFL player Jonathan Owens.

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned photos of the couple, who have been dating since early 2020, during the proposal. Biles looks gorgeous in a black, leather minidress with ruching and tie details strappy black Saint Laurent heels and a massive smile. Owens looks very dapper in a gray suit and black turtleneck.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the ring Owens proposed with. The sparkly, oval cut ring with a diamond band is absolutely stunning — and on trend. Biles and Owens are the stars of the sweet post, of course, but the ring got plenty of deserved airtime with its very own detail-shot video in the carousel.

The ring was designed by jeweler-to-the-stars Zo Frost, who, according to his Instagram page, has created a slew of one-of-a-kind pieces for celebrities and star athletes alike. Owens gave Frost a shoutout on his page, thanking him for his part in the proposal. “You went crazy on this one bro, really made the night special,” he wrote.

In an email to Bustle, Frost shed a bit more insight into the ring — and the process of designing it. “Jonathan has been a client and a friend for a few years, and I had the pleasure of helping him to create this very special ring,” he said. “He and I started the process together a few months ago to select the perfect diamond for Simone, that was handpicked by Jonathan.” Frost added that the oval center stone is three carats and features a halo Owens added as a “special touch.”

Congratulations to these two, and congratulations to everyone who gets to swoon over the ring on the internet today. Ahead, photos of the ring, proposal and sweet pair.