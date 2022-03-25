Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 13. No sooner did Skylar Astin make his Grey’s Anatomy debut as Todd Eames in the March 24 episode than fans started shipping him and Jo. To be fair, Todd’s sister Laurie, who was also Jo’s pregnant patient, may have gotten them started, having played matchmaker for the duo — all from her Grey Sloan hospital bed. In true sibling form, she made fun of her brother first though when he introduced himself as a doctor, clarifying that he “doesn’t save lives.” Todd does have a PhD in environment science though, and giving the first glimpse of his endearing personality, he announced, “I like data.”

Todd certainly “charmed” Jo all on his own though, even in spite of a couple “gross” references to his degree. While operating on Laurie, Jo told Maggie that she couldn’t see herself dating as a single mother to Luna, but after saving her patient’s life, she seemed to have a change of heart. During an adorable waiting room exchange — that even Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo, dubbed as “awkward” on Twitter — Jo asked Todd to get a drink with her at Joe’s, with an “e,” not to be confused with her name or anything. “No comment on my skills of flirting..” Luddington also tweeted as the episode was airing.

Meanwhile, Todd had his own cringeworthy moments, including when he assured Jo that he and Laurie aren’t “weird Game of Thrones siblings” or anything. All was forgiven though when he gifted Jo a bag of salt and vinegar potato chips — something one fan noted was “literally sweeter than anything Nick has done [for Meredith] all season.” Suffice it to say, viewers saw a match made in Grey Sloan Heaven.

Right before they happily departed Grey Sloan for Joe’s though, Link also extended Jo a drinks invitation, and the look on his face hinted there may be some lingering feelings to resolve. More than likely, Todd will serve as a means of making him realize the extent of his feelings for Jo. That’s because Astin’s role is only billed as recurring, not to mention, he was also recently cast to star opposite Geena Davis in an untitled CBS mother-son legal drama pilot. Anything is possible though, and he’ll certainly be around for several episodes to continue exploring his and Jo’s undeniable chemistry.

On the topic of Link and lingering feelings though, he also has some issues to resolve with Amelia after still blaming her for “ruining” every good thing in his life. “I need to hate you for a little while,” he told her when she tried making small talk in the hospital hallway. “Because when I can’t hate you, I love you, and we can’t have that, right?” Given that Amelia and Kai have “gotten close,” as the latter put it to Meredith in the episode, that may be for the best.

There’s always hope for him and Jo though — she just has a potential romance with Todd to explore first.