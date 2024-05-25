Sofia Richie Revealed Her New Baby’s Name & It Honors Someone Special

All good things must come to an end, including Sofia Richie Grainge’s masterclass in maternity style. After months of A-plus “quiet luxury” looks, she’s officially postpartum after giving birth to her first child with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20. To the delight of fans, Richie Grainge didn’t wait long to announce the baby’s arrival or meaningful name.

A Sweet Tribute

The proud parents welcomed a daughter on May 20, a day Richie Grainge now cherishes. She revealed their big update by posting a photo of her and Elliot’s hands cupping their newborn daughter’s feet on Instagram on May 24. Photographer Emma Bassill captured the adorable moment.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge,” Richie Grainge began her caption, announcing their baby’s name to the world. She included Eloise’s birthdate, and then added, “best day of my life.”

The name the couple chose was touching because of a poignant family connection. Eloise’s middle name is a tribute to her late grandmother. Elliot’s mother, Samantha Berg, suffered complications during his birth in 1993. She fell into a coma after an amniotic fluid embolism and did not survive.

Eloise’s name is already getting rave reviews. “Omg what a name!! So excited for you guys,” Emily in Paris star Lily Collins commented on Instagram.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Fashion Baby

It remains to be seen whether or not Eloise will be as into fashion as her mom is, but the way Richie Grainge found out she was pregnant seems like a promising sign. As she told British Vogue in January, her first pregnancy symptoms showed up when she traveled to Milian for fashion week. She thought she had jet lag at first, but when she got home and took a test, it was positive.

Once she knew she was expecting, Richie Grainge started dreaming up ideas for dressing her daughter. “From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online,” she told the magazine. “I have so many ideas — just cute and girly.”

She also admitted she’s been saving pieces for her daughter, such as bags. “I have a lot in mind,” she added.

The Star Of The Family

Eloise is already getting a lot of attention. Richie Grainge’s famous family and friends were quick to send their love to the family of three, and her brother-in-law Joel Madden commented, “the [star] of the family,” using the star emoji. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner each sent their congratulations, and Katy Perry wrote, “Our QUEEN.”