Sofia Richie Grainge — the queen of effortlessly elevated style — is back on Instagram and proving that pregnancy doesn't mean sacrificing even an ounce of chic. Her latest look channeled major CEO vibes, with a classic blue striped button-down, a perfectly lived-in pair of jeans, and a chic white blazer — all courtesy of her fashion partner-in-crime, Tommy Hilfiger.

Leaning nonchalantly against a vintage red convertible, Sofia looked...well, straight out of a fashion campaign.

Sofia’s Polished Basics

This latest ensemble — complete with her signature honey-blonde ’do and those oh-so-cool sunglasses — is a take on Sofia's signature "quiet luxury" style. It's a vibe that says, "I threw this on in five minutes, but somehow still managed to look like a million bucks." (It probably took a lot more than five minutes, but that's the beauty of quiet luxury, right?)

As the official brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear, Grainge seems to be in her element. At nine months pregnant, she’s still churning out effortlessly chic looks — a breath of fresh air in a world rife with tacky maternity wear.

Her "Quiet Luxury" Maternity Style

Sofia's mama-to-be style has been turning heads since her early trimesters. Back in February, she hit the Tommy Hilfiger show at NYFW looking so expensive. She wore the “stealth wealth” starter pack: khaki trench coat, crimson power pants, and her famous slicked-back bun.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And who can forget her Grammy's debut? Grainge cradled her baby bump in a timeless black Saint Laurent number with cape sleeves, serving maternity style that was downright glamorous.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge changing maternity style for the chicer, one perfectly-curated outfit at a time.