Taylor Sheridan’s latest series, Special Ops: Lioness, is not be part of the ever-expanding Yellowstone Cinematic Universe — to the contrary, it follows a group of women who go undercover to stop a terrorist organization — but Sheridan’s fans are still loving it. According to Deadline, the two-episode premiere of Special Ops: Lioness in July set a new Paramount+ viewership record.

But after the Sept. 3 finale, will there be a Special Ops: Lioness Season 2? While Paramount+ hasn’t announced anything official yet, there’s reason to be hopeful. For starters, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Sheridan has an overall deal with the company that doesn’t end until 2028. Also, representatives for the platform have spoken highly of Sheridan’s latest series. “The strong viewer reception for Special Ops: Lioness reflects the power of Paramount across the board in creating, producing, marketing and delivering this incredible Taylor Sheridan drama with broad global appeal,” Paramount Streaming’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Domenic DiMeglio, said in a statement to Deadline. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along with us on this high stakes thrill ride.”

Ultimately, fans won’t learn the fate of Special Ops: Lioness until Paramount+ makes an official announcement. In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential follow-up season.

Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 Cast

Season 1 featured a star-studded lineup — including Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn, Morgan Freeman as Edwin, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Dave Annable as Neil, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah, Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, and Michael Kelly as Byron.

Several of the stars have spoken about a potential second season. In an interview with Collider, Kelly responded to the outlet’s suggestion that his character could be this franchise’s version of Marvel’s Nick Fury. “Your lips to God’s ears,” he said.

An even more conclusive hint came during Saldaña’s interview with the Los Angeles Times, when she answered a question about fight training for the series. “It wasn’t necessary this season,” she said. “But I’ve been talking to Taylor and he’s saying that that’s going to change. I wasn’t upset about it. I’ve been doing stunts for over 15 years. I appreciated using my brain as my muscle for this character.”

So it’s safe to say that Sheridan is already looking ahead toward a second outing for the Lioness team.

Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

As is the case with all scripted series right now, the rollout of a potential Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 is hard to estimate due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, if a second season is greenlit, the series may be able to move quickly once production can begin: Season 1 filmed in the fall, and premiered less than a year later.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Special Ops: Lioness Season 2 becomes available.