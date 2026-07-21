The Spice Girls will always spice up each other’s lives — even if all of them aren’t there in person. Over the weekend, Melanie C tied the knot to Australian model Chris Dingwall after three years of dating, and her intimate British countryside wedding doubled as a Spice Girls reunion.

Sporty Spice’s bandmates Emma Bunton (Baby), Mel B (Scary), and Geri Horner (Ginger) joined the bride on her big day, as seen in wedding snapshots captured by photographer Andrew Timms. In true Posh Spice fashion, Victoria Beckham couldn’t attend because she was in the U.S. with her husband, David Beckham, for the World Cup. However, she was there in spirit — and fabric.

Before the wedding, Melanie C flew to Sydney for a legal ceremony in the groom’s native country, and Beckham lent her a dress for the occasion.

“I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to,” Beckham told British Vogue. “She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married! When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn’t quite fit, and she didn’t have time to get it altered before leaving. I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her.”

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For Melanie C, the gesture checked off a common wedding tradition in the most sentimental way. “Victoria’s dress was my something borrowed,” she told British Vogue. “It was very special, having her there.” And when Beckham learned she was planning a bigger celebration in the UK, she “obviously offered to make her dream dress,” as she told the outlet.

Needless to say, their fittings got very emotional. “Victoria wanted to make it much more personal to me,” Melanie C recalled. “ Victoria was so excited about being able to do this for me, and having her and [my daughter] Scarlet there… every step of the way has been very special. Plus, I just love her clothes.”

Melanie C met Dingwall on the dating app Raya in 2023, and went on their first date in Australia. “It’s been difficult to separate us ever since,” she said. “He’s been such a beautiful addition to mine and my daughter’s life... I’m a single mum. My daughter is 17, and we’re pretty resilient, the two of us. For anybody coming into our world… it was going to be tough, and he just fits perfectly.”