5 Spicy Historical Romance Books To Read If You Love Outlander

Outlander, the Starz series based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name, took its final bow earlier this year. But in its wake, the craving for epic period romance is stronger than ever.

If you’ve already breezed through the Outlander books and are now plugged into the prequel series Blood of My Blood, you may be wondering where to find a new couple to swoon over. Maybe you’re into the time-traveling aspect of Claire and Jamie’s story, or perhaps you’re simply looking to get lost in a blur of resplendent gowns (and kick your feet when they come off in a love scene).

Now that fall is upon us, there are few sweeter pleasures than cozying up with a good book, especially one that’s steamy enough to warm the waning temps outside.

Here are five options to add to your reading list — ranging from crowd-pleasing genre classics to newer titles you might have missed.

In My Tudor Era by Kate Bromley

Lily stumbles through time and finds herself a queen (the Queen of England, Catherine, in fact) in 16th-century England. A little like Claire’s accidental journey to the past in Outlander, Lily’s new position brings danger, but plenty of romance, too.

The Very Definition Of Love by Sophia Benoit

Regency-era single girl Harriet enters into an arranged marriage with Lord Alexander, a known rake who expands her horizons and lends delightfully lived perspective to her dictionary of dirty words.

A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera

Hoping to grow her family’s rum business from Santo Domingo to Paris, Luz Alana teams up with a Scottish earl in a marriage of convenience that takes a passionate turn.

The Perks of Loving a Wallflower by Erica Ridley

Thomasina’s found family of vigilantes is tasked with helping high-society Philippa track down a precious manuscript, but as it turns out, her interest in the case is a little more than professional.

An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn

Any of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books will satisfy your craving for period romance. But if you’re particularly into the star-crossed element of Jamie and Claire’s love story — of two people who yearn to be together despite external forces trying to pull them apart — Benedict’s love story with Sophie, a maid with a hidden identity, might be just what you need.