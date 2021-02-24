Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

After a multi-channel trolling campaign from Tom Holland and his Spider-Man costars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the famously spoiler-prone actor has finally revealed the real title for the upcoming sequel... and it's rich with fan theory potential. You ready?

As announced via video Instagram posts to both the Spider-Man movie account and Tom Holland's own, the new film is titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the low-key video, posted Feb. 24, Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon convene outside director Jon Watts' office. Holland tells his friends, "he gave us a fake name again," a nod to the trio each posting a different "official" title for the movie on Feb. 23. (Sending love to those who really wanted the title to be "Home-Wrecker," "Home Slice," or "Phone Home.") "I just don't understand why he keeps doing this," Holland continued in the video, though his friends are not surprised: Holland is notorious for spilling secrets about the projects he's on.

But as the group walks out of the main office, they unwittingly pass by a whiteboard cluttered with countless hilarious home-related titles riffing on the previous Homecoming and Far From Home movies. There were even some pandemic nods with "Work From Home" and "Homeschooled" scribbled on the board. In the midlde of them all, though, is undoubtedly the true name: No Way Home.

The clip ends with a swell of Spidey music and the note, "Only in theaters this Christmas."

Though the announcement clip was short, fans still have plenty of exciting information to think about (and theorize over) in the months ahead. Here is everything we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home so far.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast

One of the most exciting aspects of No Way Home is the star-studded cast — not even counting Holland, Zendaya, and co. In December, The Hollywood Reporter announced that fan-favorite Alfred Molina (aka Doc Ock from 2002's Spider-Man 2) would be appearing in the upcoming sequel. The outlet also confirmed that Jamie Foxx would reprise his role as Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange would appear as well.

According to a Collider report, Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst would be back, too, and Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone would likely follow suit. Due to his brief appearance at the very end of Far From Home, viewers might also expect to see J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson appear in the upcoming installment.

Naturally, because of the ambitious nature of the project, details are very, very under wraps. On a Feb. 23 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Holland carefully responded to those potential Peter Parker return rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet," he said. "And I am Spider-Man, and I've read the script from the beginning to the end, so it will be a miracle if they could've kept that from me."

When Fallon suggested that maybe he doesn't know because he's prone to spoilers, Holland jokingly responded, "It actually is getting to the point where it's really frustrating, because I feel like now I've progressed." He added, "I'm a trustworthy member of the Avengers, and I haven't really ever spoiled anything. Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that."

The Multiverse Theories

Spider-Man, famously, has several film series adaptations — the first with Maguire, Dunst, Molina, and Simmons; the second with Garfield, Stone, and Foxx; the third, of course, starring Holland and Zendaya. So how could this next installment get away with having all of these heroes and foes on one screen? Several fans are pointing to the multiverse, a concept connecting multiple worlds earlier touched on in Far From Home. If there's a connection between characters from different worlds in No Way Home, it could explore some of the same implications of the Disney+ hit Wandavision, as well as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

CHUCK ZLOTNICK/MARVEL

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot

A trailer has not yet been released for the upcoming film. The same goes for any plot details. However, viewers can likely expect to see Peter Parker dealing with the fallout of Far From Home. In a mid-credits scene, it was revealed that Peter was being framed for the murder of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio (who actually recorded himself revealing Spider-Man's true identity). So whether the No Way Home title refers to Peter going on the run to protect himself and his family, or, on a grander scale, he's somehow prevented from getting to his home universe, it's an ominous sign of the high stakes Spidey is up against.

While fans await any crumbs of details Marvel is willing to share, the cast did release a handful of first-look stills:

How To Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Though the title announcement said the film would be available "only in movie theaters," the idea of returning to cinemas — even this many months out — is hard to grasp amid a pandemic. Still, it seems unlikely that this upcoming sequel will be available on Disney+.