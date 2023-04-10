Spoilers ahead for Succession Season 4, Episode 3. Logan Roy’s passing seemed imminent from the Succession’s beginning when he suffered a stroke early on in Season 1. Then, his health declined throughout the series, including a debilitating UTI and heat exhaustion. He ultimately suffers a fatal medical emergency while onboard a flight to Sweden and passes away midflight as the crew turns the plane around. Though Twitter was shocked — and even a little heartbroken — by his sudden death, fans should have seen this plot point coming, thanks to the Season 4 poster.

In the upper right corner of Succession’s Season 4 art, there is an airplane in the reflection of the sky. Many likely passed this off as part of the poster, considering the Empire State Building and other New York skyscrapers are reflected. However, after last night’s episode, the faint airplane holds much more significance than an artistic choice.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, teased this Easter egg during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March. When asked if the poster held any clues, she confirmed that there was a hidden meaning but remained coy. “I feel like you won’t know until you know,” she said. “It’s like the ‘Da Vinci Code,’ sort of putting things together. But there is a thing that once the season begins airing, it may get related back to this moment.”

Succession Season 4 poster HBO

Naturally, Twitter users collectively lost their minds over the realization.

This isn’t the first time HBO dropped Easter eggs about a show before giving away the game. In The White Lotus, clues about the fate of each character could be broken down from the opening credit artwork paired with the cast’s names. The Succession Season 3 poster also broke down how the Roy family was divided at that point.

Whether there is more meaning behind the final season’s poster remains to be seen.