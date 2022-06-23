Sugababes Just Announced Their First UK Tour In Over 20 Years

Before taking the stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the Sugababes have announced their first UK tour in over 20 years. The reformed group - featuring original members Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan - made the announcement fans have been waiting for on social media, writing, “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour.” If, like many longtime fans, you can’t wait to revisit classics such as “Round Round” and “Freak Like Me,” here’s how to buy tickets for the Sugababes UK tour.

As for tour dates, the “Overload” performers will hit the road throughout October and November 2022, starting at Bristol’s SWX, before moving onto UK cities including Leeds, Liverpool, London, Brighton, and Cardiff. The Sugababes will wrap up their string of live shows at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Nov. 7. In a social media statement confirming the forthcoming tour dates, the band told fans they “can’t wait to see you all there.” Tickets for the Sugababes UK tour go on sale on Friday, July 1.

In addition to their upcoming tour, and their aforementioned Glasto appearance, the chart-topping band is set to perform at some major events throughout the summer of 2022, including Portsmouth's Victorious Festival and Margate Pride.

Beuna, Buchanan, and Donaghy reformed the original Sugababes line-up back in 2019. Per NME, the band later announced a 20th-anniversary edition of their debut album One Touch in May 2021 - which includes the MNEK remix of their 2001 single “Run for Cover.” The One Touch album re-release peaked at Number 18 on the UK’s official album chart, out-peaking its original chart position two decades prior.

Naturally, the band’s recent UK tour announcement was welcomed by fans, many of whom were quick to express their excitement over the return of Sugababes online.

“So the Sugababes are supposed to be coming to London to play like 4 days after my due date. Do I risk it all and bring my freshly newborn child to their first concert? I think yes,” one fan joked on Twitter, while another excited user wrote, “My skin is feeling clear now Sugababes have announced their UK headlining tour.”