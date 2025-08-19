Everyone has an opinion on The Summer I Turned Pretty’s central love triangle — including the wardrobe department, apparently. Fans noticed a hilarious editing error on the Aug. 13 episode of TSITP Season 3, and while it has absolutely nothing to do with Belly (Lola Tung)’s ex-boyfriend Conrad Fisher (Chris Briney), his shippers are seeing this as a win anyways.

In the latest episode, Belly and her fiancé, Conrad’s brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), wake up in his father Adam’s living room, with Belly’s clothes crumpled up on Jeremiah’s side of the air mattress. After he tells her to go back to sleep when the alarm goes off, Belly’s dress can be seen slowly getting dragged offscreen, without any explanation or acknowledgment.

Naturally, as the clip went viral, fans couldn’t help but make jokes in the comments section. “Even the dress is Team Conrad,” many wrote, with another fan speculating how this happened. “All I can imagine is a cameraman's foot stuck and [they’re] just nonchalantly trying to move away before they get on screen,” they wrote.

One fan even invoked Conrad and Jeremiah’s late mother, who died of cancer after the first season. “It's the ghost of Susannah trying to tell Belly she shouldn't marry Jere,” they joked.

The Season 3 Plothole

Erika Doss/Prime

Believe it or not, this is not the first time that viewers have spotted an error during Season 3. On the fourth episode, fans noticed a major plothole after Jeremiah gave Belly a key to the Cousins beach house that they grew up going to for her 21st birthday. It would be a very thoughtful gift — if she actually needed it.

While the residence technically belongs to the Fisher family, Belly has been able to use the house whenever she wants for most of her life, recently visiting it on her own during Christmas break. Therefore, she already has a key — or at the very least, has claimed the spare key for herself.