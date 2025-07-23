The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally here, and debates over the show’s central love triangle are more spirited than ever.

To recap: TSITP Season 3 begins with Belly and Jeremiah in a happy, four-year relationship. Even though Jeremiah sleeps with someone else on spring break — he claims the “we were on a break” defense à la Friends’ Ross and Rachel — Belly ultimately forgives him and accepts his impromptu proposal.

But of course, Conrad is still pining. And according to a popular fan theory, there’s reason to believe he and Belly are still endgame.

A Sweet Stumble

In a flashback in TSITP Season 3’s second episode, “Last Christmas,” Belly spends what she thinks will be a lonely holiday at the Cousins' beach house. But to her surprise... Conrad shows up, too; the snowy weather delays his flight, preventing him from skiing with Jeremiah and their dad.

They don’t hang out too much on their first night. Conrad suggests starting a fire, but the idea triggers a romantic memory (their first time) that proves too uncomfortable for the snowed-in exes.

But the next morning, Belly races down the stairs thinking Conrad left without saying goodbye. She takes a hard fall at the bottom and finds Conrad kindly staring down at her. Though she’s initially embarrassed, she ultimately lets Conrad pick her up and carry her to the couch — the start of a cozy day of crosswords and romantic movies. “That’s when I had this sudden thought,” Belly says in voiceover. “A part of me will always love you.”

Enter The Jenny Han Cinematic Universe

Several fans have taken the moment as a sign that Conrad and Belly will find their way back to each other, because the same scene — a protagonist falling on her back, a love interest standing above her — has happened in Han’s other YA romances, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its spin-off series, XO, Kitty.

“This. Right here. No more proof needed that they’re endgame,” one Instagram user captioned a video of the scenes set to Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu.”

Similarly, one fan on TikTok called Han a “genius” for the parallel to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky — who, as if you could forget, end up together in the To All the Boys trilogy. “This is how we KNOW [it’s] end game,” one user commented.

Another TikToker posted side-by-side comparison images of the couples, who also include Kitty and Min Ho from XO. “BONRAD IS ENDGAME,” they declared.

While the stars have been tight-lipped when it comes to Belly’s ultimate choice in Fisher boy — if she chooses one at all — the Easter egg fuels a compelling theory about the show’s potential conclusion.