From “The Way I Loved You” to “Out of the Woods,” Taylor Swift’s music was a constant on The Summer I Turned Pretty — often a more dependable presence than either of Belly’s romantic prospects.

Because her songs featured so heavily in the YA drama’s love triangle, it’s natural to wonder whether Swift herself is Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah. Fortunately, the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker has finally weighed in.

Her “Boring” Answer

While chatting with Ryan Seacrest on 102.7 KIIS-FM, Swift was asked to choose between the Fisher brothers. But clearly aware of how nuanced a teen love triangle can be — she wrote “Betty,” after all! — Swift said she was “Team The Summer I Turned Pretty.” She explained, “This show has completely used my music in the most thoughtful, beautiful ways and with these important moments in Belly’s life. I’m here for whatever is next. Like, I support your choices, girl.”

Not only does Swift stand by Belly, she resonates with the young protagonist’s POV. “I feel like my music comes from inside her mind, so I’m really with her no matter what she goes with,” she said in the Oct. 7 interview. (Indeed, a popular theory posits that Swift’s music is Belly’s figurative heartbeat.)

Eddy Chen/Prime

Swift knows her diplomatic answer may sound “boring,” she said. “But I promise that I thought about this.”

A Sweet Full-Circle Moment

Given her effusive praise for the series and its heroine, it’s logical to hope that Swift’s music might return in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie. (You just know Belly would love “The Fate of Ophelia.”)

But in the meantime, her response to the series represents a heartwarming, full-circle twist. Author Jenny Han actually listened to Swift’s music — Fearless, to be exact — while writing The Summer I Turned Pretty books, she previously shared with E!

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I was like, ‘These songs have really helped me get to the finish line,’” Han explained. “When I write books, I like to listen to music to help me see the emotional vein of the story and her music really did that with me for the series.”

Lola Tung — who plays Belly — is quite the Swiftie, too. She even went to a stop on the Eras Tour with Han, as she recently shared with Jimmy Fallon, and said Swift waved and threw them heart-hands during the #Bonrad anthem “False God.”