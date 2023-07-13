After her book of essays Survival of the Thickest won positive reviews upon its release in 2020, Michelle Buteau is taking her stories to Netflix with a series of the same name. It follows Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a budding stylist who changes her career, love life, and address after being cheated on by her long-term boyfriend. The title, Buteau recently told CBS Mornings, has multiple meanings: “It’s thick, it’s plus-sized, it’s beautiful, it’s fatty baddies, oddy bodies, loving yourself no matter what, you know? And it’s also going through stuff. You need thick skin. You have to learn, and grow, and evolve from your experiences.”

If you’ve already breezed through the feel-good series, which dropped on July 13, you know that it leaves plenty of room for more friendship, fashion, and romantic moments in future installments.

While Netflix hasn’t renewed Survival of the Thickest for a second season yet, Buteau is already looking ahead. She discussed her five-year plan in a recent interview with The Root: “Five years from now? I don’t know, who knows? [I’ll be] still doing the thing that I do — whether it’s writing, performing, perhaps Season 3 of Survival of the Thickest...”

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about a potential Survival of the Thickest Season 2.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Cast

In addition to Buteau as Mavis, Survival of the Thickest Season 1 starred Tone Bell as Khalil, Tasha Smith as Marley, Liza Treyger as Jade, Taylor Selé as Jacque, Marouane Zotti as Luca, Anissa Felix as India, Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha, and Anthony Michael Lopez as Brian.

Netflix

Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Plot

Spoilers ahead! If you want to get an idea of what Survival of the Thickest Season 2 might look like, you can always check out the book it’s based on. Season 1 also set up several storylines, including Mavis and Luca’s ongoing relationship after reuniting at the end of Season 1, and Khalil and India’s struggle with dating while India’s ex and co-parent, Henry, is still in her life.

Survival Of The Thickest Season 2 Potential Release Date

As is the case with other scripted series, the timeline of a potential Survival of the Thickest Season 2 will partially depend on the ongoing writers strike. Buteau voiced her support for the strike in a recent Instagram post. “Without this boss ass, petite boutique, zoom room of writers, those peeps wouldn’t have a job,” she said. “There would be no story to shoot. Writers. Are. Essential.”

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Survival of the Thickest Season 2 becomes available.