The Kardashians have dealt with their fair share of infidelity, including the family’s matriarch. On the Oct. 26 episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner opened up about cheating on Robert Kardashian, Sr., the father of her famous children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, calling it the “biggest regret” of her life.

The conversation started in the previous episode, when Khloé, who’s navigating the fallout with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals, asked about Jenner’s mindset when her mother cheated on her father back in the ’80s. “You’re asking me?” she questioned. “Yes, who else am I talking to?” her daughter responded.

Jenner attributed her decision to being “really young and dumb,” as she was only 22 when she married Kardashian, who passed away in 2003. She said that you don’t “understand the consequences of your actions” when you’re in a serious relationship at that age.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian in 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I Made A Huge Mistake”

However, she couldn’t pinpoint the exact reason why she felt the need to stray from her marriage. “I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad,” she explained.

“I think I fell into a situation where I thought the grass was greener somewhere else. And I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.”

Jenner expanded on her thoughts in a confessional, saying that the relationship she formed with her ex post-split made her regret how their marriage ended.

“When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends,” she recalled. “We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time. And I did have regrets. I thought, ‘Wow, what was I thinking?’”

Who Did Kris Jenner Cheat With?

Jenner first opened up about her extramarital affair in her 2011 book Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, revealing that she cheated on Kardashian when she was 33 with a 23-year-old man who she called “Ryan.”

“It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive,” she said about the affair. “Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea... because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years.” Film animator Todd Waterman came forward and identified himself as “Ryan” in 2012.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian in 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she regrets her betrayal, Jenner pointed out to Khloé that if she had not divorced her father, she wouldn’t have met Caitlyn Jenner and had her two youngest daughters.

“You know, I’m not proud of the way that I behaved during that time,” she said. “But you know what? Everything happens for a reason. I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie.”