Based on the Israeli series False Flag, the Apple TV+ crime-thriller Suspicion follows the story of four British natives whose lives are turned upside down when they are named as suspects in the kidnapping of the son of an American media mogul. The drama is set between London and New York. But, where was Suspicion filmed?

Per Variety, filming of Suspicion began in March 2020 and was quickly suspended due to world events. Production on the series resumed later in 2020, Deadline notes, with filming taking place in the English fishing town of Brixham, Devon, in November that year.

As The Cinemaholic reported, scenes were also filmed in London and across the city of Oxford, where locations such as Exeter College, Radcliffe Square, and the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, which has also featured in BBC’s His Dark Materials, were utilised during production. In May 2021, shooting moved across the pond to New York City, with scenes taking place in notable NYC hotspots including the iconic filming location Central Park and Washington Square Park.

The thriller’s lead star, Uma Thurman, later confirmed on Instagram that production had wrapped on May 18, 2021. “Last day on set for Suspicion. Back to work with joy. Radioman never fails,” the Suspicion actor wrote in a caption.

As previously mentioned, the Apple TV+ drama centres on the disappearance of the son of a prominent American entrepreneur, Katherine Newman (Thurman). As the story unfolds, four seemingly ordinary British citizens become linked to the case and are accused by police of kidnapping.

“As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted,” an official synopsis reads, per Radio Times.

Pulp Fiction’s Thurman leads the cast as media mogul Newman, and stars alongside the likes of The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar, Black Mirror’s Georgina Campbell, and the Game of Thrones and Scorpion actor Elyes Gabel, among others.

New episodes of Suspicion air every Friday on Apple TV+.