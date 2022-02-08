You've Definitely Seen Suspicion’s Elyes Gabel Before

An adaptation of Israeli TV show False Flag, Apple TV+’s new remake Suspicion first aired on Feb. 4. The show follows four regular Brits who stand accused of kidnapping an American media mogul, and each character must fight to prove their innocence over the course of the eight-part show. Along with familiar faces like Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), and Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), the show also stars Game of Thrones and Scorpion actor Elyes Gabel.

Who is Elyes Gabel?

Born in London and raised in Manchester, Gabel trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art before moving to Toronto aged eighteen. As well as acting and directing, Gabel is also a musician and currently fronts a band called El & The Broken Bones.

Last year, the actor was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on May. 14, 2021. He was charged with five misdemeanours and one violation, including one count of assault with intent to cause physical injury. In a statement issued to E! News, Gabel’s lawyers denied all allegations.

What else has Elyes Gabel appeared in?

One of Gabel’s first roles was playing senior house officer Guppy in Casualty in the early noughties (2004-2007, to be precise) and two years later, he portrayed Waterloo Road’s eager young PE teacher Rob Cleaver.

More recently, Gabel played Daenerys Targaryen’s loyal bodyguard, Dothraki Rakharo, in seasons one and two of the fantasy epic Game of Thrones. Elsewhere, he’s also appeared in CBS’s Scorpion, ITV drama Identity, ABC crime drama Body of Proof, and most recently, voicing Star Boy in Justice League vs. The Fatal Five.

Where can you find Elyes Gabel on social media?

The actor is not on Twitter, but his Elyes Gabel Instagram profile is updated pretty regularly. It mainly consist of videos of him singing and playing the guitar, and clips of his band’s gigs.