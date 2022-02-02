Everything We Know About A Potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3

The small town Netflix drama Sweet Magnolias follows three lifelong friends — Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen — as they navigate the ups and downs of work, romance, and family while living in their hometown of Serenity, South Carolina. The popular romantic drama is based on an 11 volume series of books by author Sherryl Woods also titled Sweet Magnolias. But while Season 1 aligned relatively closely with the events of books one through three, Season 2 strays further away from the original plot.

Netflix has yet to announce if Sweet Magnolias will return for a third season, but even with the changes from the book series, it stands a decent chance at a renewal. The first season was a sleeper hit, and star JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie) expressed optimism about the series’ future before it was renewed for Season 2. “I think that there is a great excitement and willingness to [continue] it. I think that Netflix has always been incredibly supportive of the show, and we feel like they really love it,” she said. “I think everybody would like to see it continue. Obviously, it has to resonate with fans and be successful in that way, but we have every reason to believe that we'll still get to continue the story.”

Here’s everything we know about a potential third season.

The Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Cast & Plot

Because Netflix has not yet confirmed if Sweet Magnolias will return, they haven’t released any details about what the Season 3 plot might entail. However, there’s certainly no shortage of book material the streamer could draw on for future seasons.

In the event that the series is renewed, it’s likely that much of the cast from Seasons 1 and 2 would return, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Brandon Quinn, and Dion Johnstone.

The Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Premiere Date

A premiere date has not yet been announced for a potential Season 3. Season 1 was released in May 2020, and Season 2 didn’t air until nearly two years later, in February 2022. However, there were likely delays in filming due to the lockdown, as the show was renewed for Season 2 in July 2020. Filming for Season 2 reportedly began in April 2021 and wrapped in July before hitting Netflix six months later. So depending on when Netflix makes a call and how far into planning the team is for a third season, fans could expect more Sweet Magnolias episodes as early as winter 2023.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.