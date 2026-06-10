Euphoria may now be over with the conclusion of its third and final season, but there’s more that Sydney Sweeney wants fans to see. In a new interview on Vanity Fair’s podcast Little Gold Men, the actor revealed her favorite scene from Season 3 that didn’t make the cut.

Later on in the season, viewers only got a brief glimpse of Cassie’s (Sweeney) OnlyFans journey overlapping with Rue’s (Zendaya) time at the Silver Slipper, where her former BFF-turned-manager Maddy (Alexa Demie) took an interest in turning some dancers into OnlyFans clients. However, according to Sweeney, there’s more where that came from.

“There were some really fun scenes between us when Cassie goes to the strip club with Maddy, and they’re doing the photoshoots,” she recalled. “Cassie starts to see the girls on stage, and she gets really excited. She’s like, ‘Wow, these girls are beautiful. I could do this.’ She gets wasted, and she goes up on the stage, she gets all dressed up, and Cassie pole dances.”

But unlike Cassie’s infamous carousel scene in the first season, this routine required some more choreography on Sweeney’s end. “I did lessons for pole dancing, and it was so much fun,” she said. “Imagine crazy Cassie on a pole, which was hilarious. But man, these girls are strong.”

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Needless to say, she wasn’t happy when the scenes were left on the cutting room floor, and she’s still advocating for writer-creator Sam Levinson to release them.

“Sam called me a couple of days before the episode that the scenes were supposed to be in,” she said. “He was like, ‘Hey, it didn’t make sense for the episode.’ I was like, ‘Totally get it.’ I definitely was disappointed. But he was like, ‘Maybe we should release it as like behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes.’ I was like, ‘Please do, because I put a lot of hard work into that.’”

Anna Van Patten, who played Silver Slipper dancer Kitty, also told Bustle that one of her favorite deleted scenes involved watching Sweeney. “I got to watch [Sydney] up close and personal do a stunt,” she says. “I was amazed by her because she was just down to do it all by herself a hundred times, and each time it would get bigger and crazier. She’s just so fun to watch.”

It’s never too late to release the Cassie cut (or the Rosalía cut of the series finale) if you’re listening, Levinson.