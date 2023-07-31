Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dies At 25

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25. TMZ first reported his death, saying he died at his family’s home in Oakland, Calif., before it was confirmed by Variety. No cause of death has been revealed. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they wrote in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

According to his family, Cloud was mourning the recent loss of his father. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” they wrote. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.” The family ended their statement with a request for privacy as they process “this devastating loss.”

Cloud rose to fame on the Emmy-winning HBO series playing Fezco, a local dealer who had a close relationship with Zendaya’s character Rue. He was cast after a Euphoria casting director discovered him while walking in Brooklyn one night, making it his first-ever acting role. Shortly after his death was announced, the show’s Twitter account sent their condolences. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” they wrote. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.”

Cloud’s Euphoria castmates and other celebrity peers took to social media to pay tribute to Cloud, including Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Ashtray onscreen. “Rest easy brother,” he wrote, captioning a touching photo of Cloud embracing him. Walton also shared another photo of him and Cloud mid-handshake on his Instagram Story, writing, “Forever family.”

Co-star Katherine Narducci also posted a picture of them together, calling him a “shining light.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In an emergency, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or call 911.