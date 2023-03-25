Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Unveiled Matching Tattoos With A Sweet Backstory

Less than six months after Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner made their union legal, they took another step to make it extra permanent. The newlyweds joined the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Cardi B and Offset as the latest celebrity couple to get matching tattoos. Fans got their first look when both Taylor Lautners posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, March 22 that showed off their simple yet meaningful new ink.

The Lautners — who are often called “girl Tay” and “boy Tay” for the sake of clarity, as they explained on The Toast with Jackie & Claudia Oshry podcast in February — got the tattoos for girl Tay’s birthday. Their post’s caption called it the “best birthday surprise ever.” She added in the video, “my husband surprised me with matching tattoos!” Their footage goes on to show what appears to be an at-home tattooing session, and it includes some of the designs they considered (variations of the same idea), them getting their new ink, and then the final results.

So, what did the two Taylors go with? They opted to have their wedding date permanently etched on their bodies. Both proudly showed off “11.11.22” inked slightly above their wrists on the inner forearm.

The former Tay Dome celebrated turning 26 on March 16, just over a month after her husband turned 31. She marked the occasion on social media with a video montage of some of her highlights from the year, including, of course, their Nov. 11 wedding. Meanwhile, boy Tay showed a video of her opening a bottle of champagne and captioned it, “Happy birthday to my favorite human ever.”

The two originally met through the actor’s sister, and fans started to see hints they were dating in the summer of 2018. They went Instagram official that October, and from there, it kept getting more serious. On Nov. 13, 2021, boy Tay announced their engagement with a romantic Instagram post showing photos from his proposal on — you guessed it — Nov. 11. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he wrote.

On the same night he proposed, boy Tay suggested Nov. 11, 2022 as their wedding date, he told Vogue in a post-wedding interview. Sure enough, exactly a year later, the Taylors celebrated their marriage at sunset on a California vineyard, and they both described their big day as “perfect” to the magazine. “The wedding couldn’t have been more perfect,” the Twilight vet said, noting that he was marrying his “best friend and the love of [his] life.” Meanwhile, she described it as like a “fairytale.” “We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect,” girl Tay added.

Now they’ll forever have a reminder of that perfect day.