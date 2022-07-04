Celebrity couples are known to go to great lengths to show their undying love for each other. Some opt for lavish gifts, like a new Ferrari or an Hermès bag. Others give their S.O. a necklace featuring a pendant of their blood (à la Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly). Then there are the celebrity couples with matching tattoos.

If you dig deep on Instagram or do a sweeping Google image search, you’ll see that lots of celeb couples — whether they’ve only been dating for a short while or have been married for years — have chosen to get matching ink as a symbol of their bond. It can be a special symbol, an important date in their lives, a meaningful quote or phrase — the options are vast, but one thing remains the same: Matching tattoos are permanent, so, you know, they mean a lot. (Thankfully, of course, tattoo-removing lasers exist in the case of a breakup.) No matter what tattoo the couple chooses to get inked on their skin, you’ve got to admit it’s an adorable and romantic way to show off their love for each other and make sure that everyone knows who they’re with.

Here, a look at nine celebrity couples who have matching tattoos. Allow these to perhaps serve as inspo for your S.O.’s next birthday present.

1 Beyoncé & Jay-Z After they got married, Bey and Jay-Z got matching tats of the roman numeral IV on their ring fingers, as the number four represents their birthdays (Beyoncé’s is September 4 while Jay-Z’s is December 4) and their wedding date (April 4).

2 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Chrissy Teigen and hubs John legend actually have a couple of matching tattoos in honor of their family. Teigen’s reads “John, Luna and Miles” while John’s says “Chrissy, Luna and Miles.” After the heartbreaking loss of their son in 2020, they both got his name, Jack, inked on their wrists.

3 Stephen & Ayesha Curry The Currys have four matching tattoos — how sweet is that? Besides tiny arrows, the “> <“ (greater than, less than) symbols, and the phrase “love never fail to be” in Hebrew, the couple has animal symbols representing each of their children inked (on Ayesha’s forearm and Steph’s leg).

4 Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Instagram/@machinegunkelly MGK wearing Megan Fox’s blood around his neck isn’t the only way the couple has sanctified their love. The two also have a set of matching tattoos of a voodoo doll on their ring fingers.

5 Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got matching wrist tattoos that, when put together, read “To infinity and beyond.” The two also have matching ink to honor their late dog, Waldo, who passed away in an accident in 2019.

6 Victoria & David Beckham Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images The posh couple has matching Hebrew scripture tattoos that say “I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine, who grazes among lilies." Victoria has her ink running down her back while David got his tattooed onto his left arm — though Victoria has had hers removed since.

7 Hailey & Justin Bieber In honor of the release of Justin Bieber’s song “Peaches,” he and Hailey got matching peach tattoos (Justin’s on the neck and Hailey’s on her inner arm).

8 Cardi B & Offset Instagram/@cardib Cardi B and Offset tattooed their wedding date on each other’s hands on an episode Cardi B’s Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries. As in: They actually inked each other. Now that’s love.