Taylor Swift Revealed One Major Detail About Her “Highly Confidential” Grammy Performance

Swifties may not be getting a rescheduled Lover Fest this year, but they are getting a highly anticipated Grammy performance. Ever since the Recording Academy revealed the list of performers earlier this week, longtime fans of the “Willow” singer have been theorizing online about what she has planned. And although the pop star herself can’t reveal much, she did share one minor (OK, major) detail.

In a video shared by CBS on March 11, Swift confirmed that she will not be gracing the Grammys stage alone. "The one thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my Grammy performance includes my collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said in the clip.

Almost immediately after making the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their unfettered excitement. “TAYLOR SWIFT + JACK ANTONOFF + AARON DESSNER PERFORMING TOGETHER AT THE GRAMMYS IM SO HERE FOR THIS,” one person wrote. “TAYLOR SWIFT JACK ANTANOFF AND AARON DESSNER ALL ON THE SAME STAGE??????? HOW ARE WE BEING EXPECTED TO SURVIVE THIS,” another fan tweeted.

Swift, for her part, is just as thrilled for the performance as her fans are. “[This] is really exciting because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown," she continued, nodding to the fact that her most recent albums — Folklore and Evermore — were products of the pandemic. "And you know, we've only gotten to be together in the same room once. And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again.”

The last time Swift, Antonoff, and Dessner were together was when they were recording her most recent concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, for Disney+. But ahead of the Grammys, the three of them will be making up for lost time. “We’re quarantining together in the same house for the whole week,” Swift said. “We’re tested every day, so it’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again.”

Inevitably, the living arrangements leading up to the awards show raised a lot of eyebrows, with some fans speculating that they might use this time to create even more music together. “Is anyone else terrified by Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner being locked in a house together???” one fan tweeted. “Do y’all remember what happened last time they were in a house together and got bored???”

Although new music is certainly a possibility, Swifties are more focused on trying to figure out which track (or tracks) the trio will perform on Sunday night. “I hope they’ll perform the love triangle songs,” one fan tweeted, referring to “Betty,” “Cardigan,” and “August,” which tell three different sides of a complicated love story. “Mirrorball,” “Exile,” and “My Tears Ricochet” were among some of the other songs fans suggested.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, March 14, at 8 PM EST on CBS.