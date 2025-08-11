TS12 may finally be on the horizon. Fans are speculating that Taylor Swift might announce her twelfth studio album as soon as Aug. 13, thanks to a new announcement from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and a suspiciously timed post from her official fan account, Taylor Nation.

Swift has been laying potential Easter eggs nodding to her 12th album for months, most recently in the letter announcing that she now owns all of her masters, where she used exactly 12 i’s in one word. Now, both Kelce and Taylor Nation have shared teasers using the number 12 and the color orange, which fans have suspected would be the hue of Swift’s next era for over a year.

Is Taylor Going On Travis’ Podcast?

On Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. ET, Kelce and his brother Jason announced a special new episode of their New Heights podcast, teasing a “VERY special guest.” The teaser photo featured a silhouette that looks a lot like Swift, plus Jason’s wearing an Eras Tour T-shirt. Plus, the episode premieres on the 13th — Swift’s lucky number.

As some fans pointed out, the Kelce brothers usually use a yellow background to promote episodes featuring guests. This is the first time that they’re using a sparkly orange banner, fueling the theory that Swift might be appearing on the podcast to announce — or at least tease — her next album.

New Heights / X

Swift’s label, Republic Records, and one of her BFFs, Ashley Avignone, both liked the New Heights Instagram post, indicating that the singer is likely this week’s surprise guest.

What Did Taylor Nation Say?

Exactly 12 minutes later, Taylor Nation posted on their social media channels, writing, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…,’” along with a flaming heart emoji. Swift signed off with this teaser at the end of her letter in the Eras Tour book, where she reflected on the record-breaking tour that celebrated all of her studio albums up until that point.

The account shared exactly 12 photos of Swift wearing orange looks on the Eras Tour, nodding to the longtime theory that the color of her 12th album would be orange.

Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Nation’s well-timed post only fueled suspicions that the singer would begin her next era in just a matter of days, starting on her boyfriend’s podcast. Of course, Swiftie theories have gotten it wrong many times, but no matter how this week pans out, it seems like Swift does have something new and fun up her sleeve.