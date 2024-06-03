Taylor Swift always has a trick up her sleeve — or nay, wardrobe. During the European leg of her Eras Tour, the singer continues to mix up the colors of her Roberto Cavalli crop top and short skirt sets for the 1989 act. She even mismatched her custom Christian Louboutin ankle boots à la Carrie Bradshaw.

However, while performing in Lyon, France, on June 2, Swift deviated from her recent pattern by sporting a (gasp!) matching set for the 1989 era. Naturally, some fans think this could be yet another clue pointing to her next album, despite the fact that her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is only a month old.

Taylor’s New Monochrome Look

While performing in Lyon, Swift wore her first coordinated 1989 ensemble of the European leg, donning a glittering orange crop top and an ombré orange short skirt. The monochrome vibe continued down to her footwear, with Swift choosing orange Louboutin ankle boots rather than mixing up the colors.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France. John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift has worn both orange pieces before as part of mismatched looks. She paired the ombré skirt with a yellow crop top on May 12 in Paris to represent boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs colors, since he was in the audience that night. Then she reversed the colors at her May 29 show in Madrid, Spain, to honor the country’s flag.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during The Eras Tour on May 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, the all-orange look could strengthen a rapidly growing Swiftie theory.

The Orange Theory

Swifties have long speculated that orange would be the color of Swift’s next album, since she has subtly incorporated orange into the Eras Tour since opening night in March 2023, and the color has not represented any of Swift’s eras before. This turned out to be false for Tortured Poets (its color is predominately white).

However, when the tour resumed in Europe on May 9, Swift doubled down, debuting a new orange-tinged leotard and blazer for the Lover era and incorporating orange into the 1989 looks.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s new orange looks are causing fans to speculate (again) that the color will indeed represent her next album, with some fans linking it back to the popular Karma theory. Besides being a Midnights track, Karma is also long suspected to be the name of Swift’s “lost album” that fans think she started recording before she pivoted into what became her 2017 album Reputation.

“Karma” was written in orange graffiti in her music video for “The Man,” which fans have used as proof that she will release her “lost album” at some point, perhaps alongside Reputation (Taylor’s Version). But whether Swift’s use of orange is an Easter egg for Karma, an entirely different album, or nothing at all, she’s likely already planting clues for her next project.