Carole King is not just a Taylor Swift fan — she’s a Swiftie who endorses Kamala Harris. On Aug. 27, the legendary singer-songwriter appeared on the Swifties for Kamala coalition’s kick-off call, where she paid tribute to both Swift and the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

King began her speech on the livestream by speaking about her admiration of Swift. “I am a Swiftie, and Taylor and I are actually friends,” she said. “We have had conversations backstage, and I see her as sort of my musical and songwriting granddaughter. We have a lovely relationship, and I’m so proud of her.”

She then talked about her excitement for Harris, stating that she’d met the VP and recalling her history as a “political activist.”

“I’ve been a caller, I’ve been a door knocker, even as a famous person,” she said. “I’m telling you all this because if any of you are thinking of volunteering to be door knockers or phone callers but you’re a little nervous about what you might say, please believe me, you will be working with an organizer who will give you steps. Don’t be afraid because there is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

She ended her speech by performing the chorus of “Shake It Off,” declaring it her favorite Swift song.

Swift has yet to endorse anyone in the 2024 presidential race, though she did endorse Harris when she ran for Vice President alongside President Joe Biden in 2020. While she is not affiliated with Swifties for Kamala, the group has said that she is “always welcome to show up to our party,” in the words of her Folklore track “betty.”

Taylor & Carole’s History

At the 2019 American Music Awards, King presented Swift with the Artist of the Decade award. Two years later, Swift returned the favor by inducting King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performing a synth-pop rendition of her 1960 hit “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”

Swift frequently cited King as one of her biggest songwriting inspirations and spoke about her influence during her induction speech. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” she said. “Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day.”