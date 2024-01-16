Taylor Swift was feeling generous at her latest Kansas City Chiefs game on Jan. 13.

Per People, Swift cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce from the stands of the Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins.

Sitting below Swift’s VIP box was fellow Chiefs fan and proud Swiftie, Beth Vancil, who the singer gifted a scarf during the game’s freezing temperatures.

“Taylor coined me as her ‘good luck charm,’ noticed my face was bright red, and gave me her scarf,” Vancil told People. “The scarf smelled like home.”

Taylor Swift celebrates with Chiefs fan Beth Vancil. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

“Taylor Was So Down To Earth”

Speaking to Today about the big game (which resulted in a 26 - 7 victory for the Chiefs), Vancil described Swift as “so down to earth.”

“She's just a normal Kansas City Chiefs fan enjoying the playoffs,” she added. “She gave us a high five, and then we were high-fiving the whole game.”

Vancil also recounted her meeting with Swift on Instagram, writing: “We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna [Kelce], Taylor, and Brittany [Mahomes]. Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn’t want it back).”

“All Too Well” Scarf

A red scarf holds a lot of significance in the Swiftie fandom, as the garment is associated with the fan-favorite song “All Too Well” — which is thought to reference her 2011 breakup with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swifties were quick to comment on her now-viral fan gift, with one declaring on Instagram: “She gave you the ‘All Too Well’ scarf!”

Referencing lyrics from the Red album track, another fan commented: “You keep my old scarf from that game with the Chiefs, ‘cause it reminds you of the win we had and it smells like me, you can’t get rid of it, cause you remember it all too well.”