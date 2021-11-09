When it comes to Taylor Swift’s biggest hits, “All Too Well” is in a league of its own. Originally featured on her fourth studio album Red in 2012, Swift is rumored to have written “All Too Well” after breaking up with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2011, though she’s never confirmed it. Regardless, Swift’s love life at the time created one of the most hard-hitting, heart-wrenching breakup songs of our time, with its intricate storytelling and detailed lyrics — from a scarf left in a drawer to dancing in refrigerator lights — making it a favorite among both Swifties and critics.

“All Too Well” was never released as an official single, but it stilll frequently tops critics’ lists of Swift’s best songs, including rankings from Rolling Stone and NME. Rolling Stone even placed “All Too Well” at No. 69 on its recently updated 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list. Swift memorably performed the song at the 2014 Grammy Awards instead of a single, spawning iconic hair-whipping GIFs in the process. Over time, the meaning of “All Too Well” changed for Swift, from a devastating breakup track to an anthem of unity for her fans. “Now, I play it and I think of the times I’ve played it in a stadium or an arena or my living room with you guys screaming the words back to me,” she told fans before a 2018 performance. But there was always more to the story.

As told by Fanlore (and Swift), “All Too Well” was originally 10 minutes long. Swift dived into the song’s “serendipitous” creative process on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast, saying it started with her ad-libbing lyrics in the studio, including the F-word. “I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it’,” she recalled. “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it’s definitely like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.’”

In 2012, during Good Morning America interview, Swift said she condensed it to its five-minute runtime with the help of co-writer and friend Liz Rose, calling it the “hardest” song to write for Red. “It took me a long time to filter through everything I wanted to put in the song,” she said. “It started out probably being a 10-minute song, which you can’t put on an album.” Fans disagreed.

Swifties have been clamoring for the mythical 10-minute version of “All Too Well” ever since, and nearly a decade later, she’s delivered. Swift will release “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” as one of the nine “From the Vault” songs on Red (Taylor’s Version), her long-anticipated re-recording of Red that will arrive on Nov. 12. And because the song never received the music video it deserved, Swift wrote and directed an entire short film for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, which will also premiere on Nov. 12.

During her 2019 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert, Swift said she was “proud” of “All Too Well” and acknowledged how the song’s popularity surprised her. “When it came out on [Red in 2012], slowly but surely over the course of that album’s life and then beyond, you guys have made that song something that was way more than I ever thought the life of that song would be,” Swift said (at the 20:04 mark) before performing it. “I’ve had so much fun playing it in concert and screaming it with you guys. ... I think it’s usually No. 1 on any list ... which is great and I’m happy that my opinion lines up with your opinion on that because that was probably my favorite song on Red.”

As teased by the singer on Instagram, the Red (Taylor’s Version) vinyl also features the original handwritten lyrics of the 10-minute song. Fans have been deciphering the original lyrics for years, and now, they’ll have a whole load of new details to digest come Nov. 12. Until then, here is the meaning behind the original “All Too Well” lyrics.

“I walked through the door with you, the air was cold / But something ’bout it felt like home somehow / And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now”

Swift was seen donning a striped scarf while out with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, the song’s rumored subject. She even nodded to the now-infamous scarf in her “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” music video. If these lyrics were to be taken literally, Swift left that scarf at his famous sister Maggie’s house, and she suspects that he kept it in his drawer even after they split.

“Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze / We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate / Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place / And I can picture it after all these days”

According to Genius, the words “sweet disposition” is reportedly a nod to Gyllenhaal’s favorite band The Temper Trap and their song of the same name. As a reminder, this is the same band with “an indie record that’s much cooler than mine” that Swift nods to on “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Swift and Gyllenhaal also apparently liked to embark on road trips.

“And I know it’s long gone and that magic’s not here no more / And I might be OK, but I’m not fine at all”

These are perhaps the most straight-forward lyrics on the entire song. Swift isn’t fine.

“’Cause there we are again on that little town street / You almost ran the red ’cause you were lookin’ over at me / Wind in my hair, I was there, I remember it all too well”

The first “red” reference on this song was for “red light,” which Gyllenhaal almost ran while on a road trip, according to this song. For his sake, let’s hope this part is just a metaphor.

“Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed / And your mother’s telling stories ’bout you on the tee-ball team / You tell me ’bout your past, thinking your future was me”

In September 2020, Gyllenhaal posted an old yearbook photo on Instagram of him wearing the most adorable round glasses. The post was quickly deleted after Swifties flooded the comments section with “All Too Well” references, but it added yet more evidence that the song was likely about him. Additionally, the actor told Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that he liked to take girls to his mom’s house on first dates, which some may find odd, but it’s more proof that Swift may have met his mother during their short-lived relationship.

“’Cause there we are again in the middle of the night / We’re dancing ’round the kitchen in the refrigerator light / Down the stairs, I was there, I remember it all too well”

It’s not known if Swift and Gyllenhaal actually danced in the kitchen under a refrigerator light, but no matter what, Swifties everywhere undoubtedly recreated that intimate moment with their significant others — unless they were crying to the song after their own breakups.

“Maybe we got lost in translation, maybe I asked for too much / But maybe this thing was a masterpiece till you tore it all up / Running scared, I was there / I remember it all too well”

Swift was likely referring to the 2003 movie Lost In Translation, which starred Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson as opposite strangers who form an unlikely bond and intense relationship that burns out quickly. Sounds similar to this Swift romance, doesn’t it?

“You call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest / I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here / ’Cause I remember it all, all, all too well”

These lyrics have been held up by fans as one of the best in “All Too Well,” and Swift agrees. The singer told Popdust in 2012 that she was most proud of this lyric, explaining that she came up with it during a soundcheck. “I was just playing these chords over and over onstage and my band joined in and I went on a rant,” she said.

“Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it / I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it / After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own / Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone”

Gyllenhaal often wears plaid shirts, including when he was dating Swift. But for the singer, the time when they were dating will always be the “plaid shirt” days. In a 2017 interview, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who he portrayed in the film Stronger, asked him whether Swift would write a country song about Gyllenhaal if he lost his legs in real life. The actor good-heartedly laughed off the question, pointing out that “she sort of moved more into pop now.”

“But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / ’Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me / You can’t get rid of it / ’Cause you remember it all too well”

Swift mentions the scarf once more in the song’s final crescendo, speculating that Gyllenhaal can’t let go of it and bringing “All Too Well” full circle. The scarf is real, but his sister Maggie had no idea what she was talking about. During a 2017 interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Maggie commented on the infamous scarf that Swift possibly left at her house, saying she has no clue where it is. “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf,” she said. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible, I don’t know.”

Maggie did say she’d “maybe” look for it when Cohen suggested her to, so its location is still to be determined. Perhaps the scarf will finally be found in the lyrics of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” or Swift will continue to ask where the hell it is. Maybe the scarf will even make an appearance during Swift’s Saturday Night Live performance on Nov. 13. The Gyllenhaal siblings have now had almost a decade to find the scarf. It’s time for it to return to Swift (or her fans).

This post will be updated with the new lyrics from “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) once the song becomes available on Nov. 12. Bookmark this story.