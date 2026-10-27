Taylor Swift is making history again — and getting a little nostalgic. On Oct. 26, the singer became the youngest-ever member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and, in her speech, opened up about making her 2006 self-titled debut album. Naturally, this gave fans hope for the long-awaited Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

At the gala, her former tourmate Brad Paisley honored Swift, and she began her speech by jokingly revealing why they haven’t spoken in years. “We’ve been estranged since 2007,” she said. “He took a tour prank too far, filled my entire tour bus with live crickets, thousands of them. For months I couldn’t sleep. All night I considered buying a pet lizard to eradicate the problem.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, she then reflected on her days writing demos in Nashville during her teenage years, recalling how her mom would pick her up “from Hendersonville High School” and drop her off at Jody Williams Music, “an independent publishing company that was located in a little craftsman house,” where she met her songwriting collaborator Liz Rose.

“I’d run up the stairs, and I would plop down on the couch in front of Liz Rose in this room that was painted red,” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Liz, this happened at school today. I’ve got a hook that I wanna like, you know, you got to write this thing.’ And she’d get her notebook, and we’d just write so fast.” Afterward, she ran to a garden shed in the backyard, where her future producer Nathan Chapman was “making demos” that would eventually lead to her self-titled debut album.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I would run in, and Nathan would play every single instrument on these demos, and he interpreted my music so intuitively that later on I would fight for him to produce my entire first album,” she recalled. “And it was our first album, both of us. And I am shocked and stunned to say that as of a couple days ago, that album is 20 years old.”

Fans have long suspected Swift would release or announce her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her debut album to celebrate its 20th anniversary, which passed on Oct. 24 without any social media acknowledgment. But just as fans lost hope, Swift reminisced about the album, which means it could still happen in the near (or distant) future.

After all, when she bought back all her music in May 2025, the singer confirmed she had already fully re-recorded Taylor Swift and “really loves how it sounds now,” teasing that it could “re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about.” Swift, in case you needed a reminder, we’re very excited about it — but we trust your timing.