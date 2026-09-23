OK, But Is Taylor Swift Still Releasing Debut (TV)?

All year long, fans have investigated everything Taylor Swift says or does in hopes of finding Easter Eggs for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2006 debut album that fans have long speculated she’d release for its 20th anniversary in October. But in true Swiftian fashion, she’s taken a lovely left turn.

On Sept. 23, the singer announced a deluxe edition of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, featuring four new songs Swift recorded to celebrate the album’s record-breaking success, including the single “Patient Zero.” And yes, there were actually some Easter eggs pointing to this project, dating back to February with her “Opalite” music video.



No good Swiftie will ever complain about getting new music, but The Encore does beg the question: Is Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) still coming?

While many fan theories may be only a figment of our imagination, there’s still a chance that Swift will release her final “Taylor’s Version” re-recording. Debut (TV) truthers shouldn’t lose hope (or at least that’s what I’m telling myself), as several potential Easter eggs still point to its release.

YouTube / GRAMMYs

Swift’s recent Grammy Museum interview was full of references to her debut album, specifically her first-ever single “Tim McGraw,” noting how it “hints at everything that was gonna happen in the next 20 years” musically. She even wore a “green jasper” gown, suspiciously matching the color of her debut era.

She then said she wants to “honor” her country roots more often — though some fans think this could mean her 13th studio album may be a return to the genre. “I love my country roots more and more the further along this path I get, and I want to honor them more and more,” she said. “I feel more tied to them, more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”

While Swifties always thought she’d release Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 23 to coincide with its 20th birthday, there’s no reason why she can’t announce it that day for a later release, nearly a month after The Encore hits our playlists. Swift is also going to the 2026 Country Music Awards on Nov. 18, after being nominated for her Toy Story 5 hit “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which would be a fitting place to announce the project.



Of course, if Swift doesn’t do any of the above, fans should still be happy with the generous amount of music she’s already given us. But she’s already confirmed that the re-recording is finished and can come out at the right time if fans want it. Girl, we want it.