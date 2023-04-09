Celebrity
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Broke Up After 6 Years, According To Reports
According to Entertainment Tonight, “the relationship had just run its course.”
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
There were no Eras Tour stops on the weekend of April 8, but major news from the “Lavender Haze” singer dropped on April 8 anyway: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up, according to several reports. Entertainment Tonight broke the news, citing a source who said “the relationship had just run its course.”
More to come...