Taylor Swift’s “2" Symbols Point To An Intriguing Fan Theory

It’s common knowledge, even beyond Swifties, that Taylor Swift’s lucky number is 13, but lately, she’s been referencing a different numeral quite a bit: two.

It all started when the singer announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammys back in February, when she flashed the peace sign and put particular emphasis on the number “two.” Swift was saying that the album had been two years in the making, but fans quickly realized that it could be one of her classic Easter eggs that indicated something bigger.

Since then, more Swift-ian “two” Easter eggs have popped up. At her Tortured Poets library pop-up with Spotify in Los Angeles, several clocks are set to two o’clock, along with a small statue of a hand giving the peace sign. In addition, a book with lyrics from the album was flipped at precisely 2 p.m., revealing even more new lines.

Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Swift’s “TTPD Timetable” video, posted on April 16, two more clocks are set to two, and there are two desks with two typewriters. There are also two stars written around “TTPD Release Day” and two exclamation points on the calendar, which revealed that the first Tortured Poets music video would premiere at 8 p.m. ET on April 19.

So, what do all of these twos mean? Naturally, the Swifties have put on their investigative caps, got out their magnifying glasses, and crafted two theories.

Tortured Poets 2AM Edition

Taylor Swift flashing a “two” symbol during her 2024 Grammys speech. YouTube / Recording Academy

Many fans think that Swift could be hinting at a possible “2AM Edition” of The Tortured Poets Department, much like how she released a “3AM Edition” of Midnights at 3 a.m. ET on the album’s release day, which included seven new bonus tracks. Swift has loved releasing “From the Vault” songs on her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, so more bonus tracks aren’t out of the question.

That said, Swift has already unveiled four Tortured Poets bonus tracks, “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross,” and “The Black Dog,” which will be only available on four separate CD and vinyl variants for the time being. Therefore, it’s possible that Swift will hold off on any deluxe edition of Tortured Poets until she decides to put those songs on streaming services.

The Eras Tour Part 2

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other fans on Reddit think that Swift’s twos could possibly be related to a long-rumored Eras Tour revamp, which they’re calling Eras Tour Part 2. Ever since Tortured Poets was announced, it’s been speculated that Swift would amend her three-and-a-half-hour spectacle to incorporate songs from her new album when the tour resumes in Paris on May 9.

Given that Swift has already released her Eras Tour film on Disney+, meaning that the current version of the show has been preserved, some fans think it’s a sign that Swift will change up the show, by adding a new act to represent the Tortured Poets era (and maybe sacrificing a few songs to make room) or simply performing her new music as nightly “surprise songs.”