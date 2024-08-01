Taylor Swift is one of the few billionaires who have amassed their fortune with music alone — but if that hadn’t happened already, the Eras Tour would have sealed her status. A Variety cover story published on July 31 revealed how much the singer is estimated to make each night on her record-breaking tour, and the numbers are eye-popping even for a self-made billionaire.

Swift’s team has not reported any numbers for the Eras Tour, meaning that trade publications have had to estimate how much the Eras Tour has grossed. Billboard and Pollstar have determined that the Eras Tour is the first trek to pass the billion-dollar mark, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time. And given Swift’s nightly numbers, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

How Much Does Taylor Earn?

One source that’s “close to production” of the Eras Tour told Variety that Swift makes an estimated $14 million per show. Other sources claimed that number was too conservative, estimating that the tour actually grosses upwards of $17 million each night. And that doesn’t even include the hundreds of millions she’s generating through merch sales.

The most impressive part is that these numbers only take revenue from face-value tickets into account, not the excessively priced resale tickets that are causing many U.S. fans to see the show in Europe instead.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift also didn’t use “dynamic pricing,” which fluctuates ticket prices during the sale based on demand, or premium platinum tickets that many artists use to inflate their tour grosses. Instead, the average face-value ticket to the Eras Tour was $230, and the top-priced ticket was $499, with the exception of VIP packages that cost up to $899.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Swift takes home between $14-17 million after every show. These grosses don’t account for the dancers, band members, and other tour personnel that Swift has to pay as well. And if previous reports are any indication, she’s quite generous when it comes to her workers.

How Much Is Taylor Paying Her Crew?

The salaries of Swift’s Eras Tour crew are unknown and likely vary depending on the job. When the tour’s first North American leg wrapped up in August 2023, she reportedly gave out over $55 million in bonuses to crew members, rewarding everyone from dancers to sound technicians and catering. This reportedly included $100,000 bonuses for each of her 50 tour bus drivers.