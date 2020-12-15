The Songs On Evermore Ranked By How Much I Want To Stare Out A Window On A Rainy Day

The Haim collab might be my favorite song on the album. It definitely is the one that I’ve listened to the most since I shut out the world and went on a self-imposed sabbatical from doing actual work until I learned all of the lyrics to the full album. It’s a country-western murder mystery about Taylor avenging the murder of her fellow Olive Garden-loving friend, and it’s close to perfect. We don’t get a little Signature Taylor Swift Laugh, which I would have loved, but we do get Danielle Haim with a spoken-word moment in the background, which is almost as good. I do want to look out a window on a rainy day to contemplate how I might murder a man who wronged me, but more than that this song makes me want to boot scoot.