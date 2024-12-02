Taylor Swift’s Favorite Eras Tour Performance Is Also Her Sexiest

As the Eras Tour comes to an end, Taylor Swift is looking back. On Nov. 29, the singer released a commemorative Eras Tour book, comprised of 256 pages chronicling her record-breaking tour. Swift revealed some behind-the-scenes tidbits in the book, including her favorite song to perform.

In the blurb introducing the Midnights era, Swift wrote about all of the choreographed numbers that she gets to do for the final act of her show, from the stage dive that leads to the dreamy clouds of “Lavender Haze” to the trust-fall and costume change in “Midnight Rain.”

She went on to reveal that “Vigilante Sh*t” is her favorite song to perform in the entire show — mainly because of the sexier choreography that she and her dancers pull off in the number, with nothing but some black chairs.

“‘Vigilante Sh*t’ is my favorite moment of the night,” she wrote. “It’s just the most fun I’ve ever had, that one. The chair choreography! The catty, vengeful, mischievous personas we get to try on and play with.”

Taylor’s Attention To Detail

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift revealed some more Easter eggs hidden in the Eras Tour, like the show’s penultimate number, “Mastermind,” which is as clever and meticulous as the song. “For ‘Mastermind,’ we recreate a chessboard and when I signal the dancers to move to different spots on the board, they actually create the exact sequence for a checkmate,” she explained.

Of course, she incorporated this attention to detail in all of the show’s eras. Swift revealed that every hat she gives a young fan during “22” has her autograph hidden inside, and the Tortured Poets “rover” she uses to perform “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” is controlled by a crew member “who lays inside the platform and drives it from inside.”

The book ends with an overall behind-the-scenes glimpse at the entire tour, including rehearsal photos, costume sketches, and acknowledgments of her entire crew, band, and dancers. Swift plays her final three Eras Tour shows from Dec. 6-8 in Vancouver, Canada.