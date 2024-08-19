When Taylor Swift debuts a new look on the Eras Tour, it’s almost as big of a deal as the show itself. The singer loves to switch up her costumes, even giving her wardrobe a major overhaul when she retooled the show in May 2024 to incorporate The Tortured Poets Department. But since Swifties are so extra, it’s only natural that each new costume becomes its own event — and an opportunity to hunt for potential Easter eggs.

Swift’s penchant for shaking things up has even inspired a game called Mastermind, where Swifties attempt to predict what she will wear at every Eras Tour show. Anyone who guessed that she would unveil a new Midnights costume at her Aug. 16 show in London scored big that night.

Taylor’s New Midnights Bodysuit

Swift surprised fans by debuting a new look for the Midnights era, the final act of her three-hour-plus show. After an onstage costume change during “Midnight Rain” to take off her glittery oversized T-shirt dress, she showed off a new bedazzled bodysuit that serves as a perfect visual representation of Midnights.

Swift’s navy blue leotard is the same cut and shape as her previous Midnights bodysuits, all custom-made by Zuhair Murad. But this design embraces the night sky aesthetic, with glittery silver stars across her bustier and straps, and a sheer corset-style middle section covered in blue and silver sequins.

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A crescent moon embellishment sits at her waist, leading to smaller stars and beaded fringe on her hemline. Swift completed her look with a matching garter strap around her thigh. Naturally, the costume already fit perfectly with her custom Christian Louboutin sequined boots.

Taylor’s Starry Ensembles

Swift is a proven fan of space-inspired ensembles, especially since the Midnights album release in 2022. After announcing the album at the 2022 Video Music Awards, she stepped out for the afterparty in a shiny blue Moschino slip dress with a rhinestoned neckline and silver stars across the bodice.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For her 34th birthday in December 2023, Swift embraced the astrological aesthetic even further. She went out to dinner in an LBD that featured an outline of the entire night sky, with many silver sequins representing stars, multiple suns made out of Swarovski beads, and a bedazzled moon sitting atop a cloud.

In both instances, Swift paired her dresses with luxe fur coats and strappy platform heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In all likelihood, Swift is simply nodding to the Midnights era with her space-inspired looks. But as usual, fans are taking it a step further, with one even asking, “How many years can I hint at something in advance?” Perhaps the singer has something even more astrological up her sleeve.