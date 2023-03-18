It’s me, hi, I’m the setlist, it’s me — and welcome to the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour commenced on March 17, with die-hard Swifties gathering inside Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale for opening night. After the 12-time Grammy winner announced her first tour in five years in November, people have been busy concocting dream setlists, imagining which songs from her 10 studio albums would make the final cut. Now, fans no longer have to wonder.

Since her last tour — 2018’s Reputation World Tour — Swift has released four new albums, which include more than 70 new songs. She’s also unleashed two re-recorded albums with additional “From The Vault” songs. With so many fresh tracks she’s never performed live, alongside the many songs from her other albums, Swift’s Eras Tour setlist was bound to be long.

Below, here are the songs from Midnights, evermore, folklore, Lover, Reputation, 1989, Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and her self-titled debut album that are on the three-hour Eras Tour setlist. Note: Rumor is the setlist may change throughout the tour.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour Setlist

Taylor Swift on March 17, 2023, during the Eras Tour opening night. John Medina/Getty Images Entertainment

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” “’tis the damn season” “willow” “marjorie” “champagne problems” “tolerate it” “...Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” This post is being updated live during opening night. Refresh to see updates.

Taylor Swift on March 17, 2023, during the Eras Tour opening night. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

More to come...