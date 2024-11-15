For the past year and a half, Taylor Swift fans have been scrambling to figure out when the singer will finally release Reputation (Taylor’s Version), following her first four “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings. She even led fans to believe that she’d announce the long-awaited album at the 2024 Grammys before throwing a major curveball by revealing The Tortured Poets Department instead.

Now that Tortured Poets has had its moment, including six Grammy nominations, fans are back in investigation mode. Some dedicated Swifties think she’s still counting down to an upcoming announcement, potentially at one of her final Eras Tour shows in Canada, which could point to Reputation (TV) or possibly the re-recording of her 2006 self-titled debut album.

However, fans on Reddit are embracing a bleak theory: Swift will not announce or release Reputation (TV) or Taylor Swift (TV) this year.

Why Taylor May Wait Until 2025

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift released Fearless (TV) and Red (TV) in 2021, and as fans thought she was gearing up for 1989 (TV), she pulled out a whole new album instead, Midnights, in October 2022. Speak Now (TV) and 1989 (TV) eventually followed in 2023, as she had teased back in 2021, before she pulled another fast one in 2024 with Tortured Poets, just as fans were expecting Reputation (TV).

For the past four years, she’s set a pattern of releasing two re-recordings within the span of 12 months, followed by an entirely new album the next year, and repeat. If this trend holds, then Swift may not announce and release the final two re-recordings until 2025.

As one Reddit fan pointed out, this would allow Swift to have two projects in her vault to entertain fans as she takes a much-deserved break after the tour. “I can see her spreading them out and announcing after the tour so that she still has things to keep her fans excited about,” they wrote.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, there’s always a chance that Swift will at least announce one of the re-recordings at her final Eras Tour shows in Toronto or Vancouver — or potentially both, according to the “Debutation” theory — even if they won’t be released by year’s end.

After all, she announced both Speak Now and 1989 onstage in 2023, and fans think she’ll want to end the Eras Tour with a bang. Knowing her, she’ll have something up her sleeve to commemorate the finale.