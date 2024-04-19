Music
Taylor Swift’s “imgonnagetyouback” Toys With The Thin Line Between Love & Hate
The track may also be connected to a song from The 1975.
Taylor Swift’s songs about romance usually fall into two categories: unapologetic love and affection, or a brutally honest reflection of how it all went wrong. In “imgonnagetyouback,” one of the 15 new tracks on the surprise second part of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, Swift is still unsure which direction to go.
In the Jack Antonoff-produced synth-pop banger, she analyzes a potential new lover who’s already wronged her, but she knows she can one-up him in that department. “I can take the upper hand and touch your body, flip the script and leave you like a dumb house party,” she sings. “Or I might just love you ‘til the end.”
And like Olivia Rodrigo’s indecisive anthem, “get him back!,” she hasn’t decided exactly how she wants to respond yet. “Whether I’m gonna be your wife or gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet, but I’m gonna get you back,” she declares in the chorus. “Whether I’m gonna curse you out or take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet, but I’m gonna get you back.”
Swift’s Matty Healy Connection
Like some other songs from The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties have linked this track to The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, who Swift reportedly dated for a brief time in spring 2023. However, their history goes further back. At a 2014 show, Healy subtly dedicated The 1975’s “fallingforyou” to Swift, who was in the audience.
As he sang, “Don't you see me I, I think I'm falling, I'm falling for you," he reached his hand toward the balcony where Swift was watching, seemingly singing to her. The two didn’t date at the time, but she may have been touched by his gesture, as “imgonnagetyouback” is stylized in the same lowercase format as the band’s track.
The “imgonnagetyouback” Lyrics
Read the song’s full lyrics below.
Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin
Did your research, you knew the price goin’ in
And I’ll tell you one thing, honey
I can tell when somebody still wants me, come clean
Standin’ at the bar like something’s funny, bubbly
Once you fix your face, I'm goin’ in (Yeah)
Whether I’m gonna be your wife or
Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet
But I’m gonna get you back
Whether I’m gonna curse you out or
Take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet
But I’m gonna get you back
I, I hear thе whispers in your e-e-eyes
I’ll make you wanna think twice
You’ll find that you were never not mine (You're mine)
Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did
I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid
And I’ll tell you one thing, honey
I can take the upper hand and touch your body
Flip the script and leave you like a dumb house party
Or I might just love you ‘til the end (Ah)
Whether I’m gonna be your wife or
Gonna smash up your bike, I haven't decided yet
But I’m gonna get you back
Whether I’m gonna flip you off or
Pull you into the closet, I haven’t decided yet
But I’m gonna get you back
I, I hear the whispers in your e-e-eyes
I’ll make you wanna think twice
You’ll find that you were never not mine (You're mine)
I can feel it comin’, honey, in the way you move
Push the reset button, we’re becomin’ something new
Say you got somebody else, say, “I got someone too”
Even if it's handcuffed, I'm leavin' here with you
Bygones will be bygone, eras fadin’ into grey (Fading into grey)
Rebuild all the pieces, but still wanna play the game (Oh)
Told my friends I hate you, but I love you just the same
Pick your poison, babe, I’m poison either way (Ha)
Whether I’m gonna be your wife or
Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet
But I’m gonna get you back
Whether I’m gonna curse you out or
Take you back to my house, I haven’t decided yet
But I’m gonna get you back
I, I hear the whispers in your e-e-eyes
I’ll make you wanna think twice
You’ll find that you were never not mine
I’m gonna get you back