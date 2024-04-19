Taylor Swift’s songs about romance usually fall into two categories: unapologetic love and affection, or a brutally honest reflection of how it all went wrong. In “imgonnagetyouback,” one of the 15 new tracks on the surprise second part of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, Swift is still unsure which direction to go.

In the Jack Antonoff-produced synth-pop banger, she analyzes a potential new lover who’s already wronged her, but she knows she can one-up him in that department. “I can take the upper hand and touch your body, flip the script and leave you like a dumb house party,” she sings. “Or I might just love you ‘til the end.”

And like Olivia Rodrigo’s indecisive anthem, “get him back!,” she hasn’t decided exactly how she wants to respond yet. “Whether I’m gonna be your wife or gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet, but I’m gonna get you back,” she declares in the chorus. “Whether I’m gonna curse you out or take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet, but I’m gonna get you back.”

Swift’s Matty Healy Connection

Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy attend the Universal Music Brits party on February 25, 2015 in London, England. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like some other songs from The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties have linked this track to The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, who Swift reportedly dated for a brief time in spring 2023. However, their history goes further back. At a 2014 show, Healy subtly dedicated The 1975’s “fallingforyou” to Swift, who was in the audience.

As he sang, “Don't you see me I, I think I'm falling, I'm falling for you," he reached his hand toward the balcony where Swift was watching, seemingly singing to her. The two didn’t date at the time, but she may have been touched by his gesture, as “imgonnagetyouback” is stylized in the same lowercase format as the band’s track.

The “imgonnagetyouback” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

Lilac short skirt, the one that fits me like skin

Did your research, you knew the price goin’ in

And I’ll tell you one thing, honey

I can tell when somebody still wants me, come clean

Standin’ at the bar like something’s funny, bubbly

Once you fix your face, I'm goin’ in (Yeah)

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna curse you out or

Take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear thе whispers in your e-e-eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine (You're mine)

Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did

I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid

And I’ll tell you one thing, honey

I can take the upper hand and touch your body

Flip the script and leave you like a dumb house party

Or I might just love you ‘til the end (Ah)

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven't decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna flip you off or

Pull you into the closet, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear the whispers in your e-e-eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine (You're mine)

I can feel it comin’, honey, in the way you move

Push the reset button, we’re becomin’ something new

Say you got somebody else, say, “I got someone too”

Even if it's handcuffed, I'm leavin' here with you

Bygones will be bygone, eras fadin’ into grey (Fading into grey)

Rebuild all the pieces, but still wanna play the game (Oh)

Told my friends I hate you, but I love you just the same

Pick your poison, babe, I’m poison either way (Ha)

Whether I’m gonna be your wife or

Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

Whether I’m gonna curse you out or

Take you back to my house, I haven’t decided yet

But I’m gonna get you back

I, I hear the whispers in your e-e-eyes

I’ll make you wanna think twice

You’ll find that you were never not mine

I’m gonna get you back