Taylor Swift Fans Think A Showgirl Surprise Is Coming On Release Day

Taylor Swift always has some tricks up her sleeve. The singer even confirmed as such on Sept. 24, when she announced a new Target-exclusive vinyl of her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which drops on Oct. 3. “A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale…” she wrote. Naturally, this sent the fans into overdrive as they began to investigate what she meant.

The past week has been filled with numerous announcements leading up to the album, including Spotify’s Showgirl-themed pop-up experience, Swift’s upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the release of limited-edition, signed copies on her website. However, fans think she still has something bigger in store for her “grand finale.”

With her past two albums, Swift had a nocturnal surprise just hours after album release, releasing Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) with extra bonus tracks at 3 a.m. in 2022, then revealing that The Tortured Poets Department was a double album in 2024, dropping The Anthology at 2 a.m. Therefore, some fans think she’ll complete the 3-2-1 countdown with Showgirl, making a big announcement at 1 a.m.

However, this wouldn’t involve more new music. When she announced The Life of a Showgirl on fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift was very clear that the album features 12 tracks — and that’s it. “There’s no other songs coming,” she emphasized. “This is 12. There’s not a 13th. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

So, if Swift’s “grand finale” (if she even has one) isn’t a deluxe version for The Life of a Showgirl, what else could it be? Naturally, Swifties have a few theories.

The Eras Tour Documentary

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swifties have been predicting that the singer would release an Eras Tour documentary for a long time. And given how The Life of a Showgirl was inspired by Swift’s own behind-the-scenes experiences on tour, it would make sense for a doc to be a part of the Showgirl era. One Reddit fan predicts that she will finally announce this rumored doc at 1 a.m. on Oct. 3, referring to it as a possible “Encore” or “Director's Cut” of the Eras Tour concert film.

Multiple Showgirl Versions

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another Reddit fan is making a bolder prediction, thinking Swift will release not two, but three different versions of Showgirl that reimagine the songs as different genres, mirroring how Shania Twain recorded pop, country, and Bollywood versions of her 2002 album Up! The fan predicts that Swift will remix her new record, confirmed to be a pop album, incorporating country and musical theater stylings.

A Showgirl Tour?

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some fans are also wondering if Swift may bookend the Showgirl album rollout by announcing her next tour, given how The Eras Tour inspired the album. That said, tours typically aren’t announced at 1 a.m., and Swift hasn’t given any indication that she’ll be playing this album live — for good reason, considering she was on the road for nearly two years. This one seems more like a distant possibility, but with Swift, you just never know.