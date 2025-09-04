Swifties are in for a Taylor Swift-filled fall. On Oct. 3, the singer will release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback, who are responsible for many of her biggest pop hits like “Style” and “Blank Space.” Oh, and she just got engaged to Travis Kelce, moments after announcing the album on his New Heights podcast.

But in true Swiftie fashion, some think she has more in store. Fans have speculated for over a year that Swift was working on a documentary centered around the Eras Tour, separate from the concert film she released in October 2023. This rumored movie would instead focus on the behind-the-scenes process. Cameras were reportedly spotted onstage during the final shows in late 2024, fueling the rumors.

As more time has passed, you’d think the possibility of an Eras Tour documentary has dwindled. However, the Showgirl announcement and the concept behind the album have led fans to believe that now would be the perfect time for the documentary to be released.

Why Would Taylor Release The Doc Now?

As Swift told Kelce and his brother, Jason, on New Heights, The Life of a Showgirl was inspired by her own experiences on the Eras Tour. “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said. “It comes from the most infectious, joyful, wild, and dramatic place I was at in my life.”

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, she recorded much of the album while touring through Europe, flying to Sweden in between shows to work with Martin and Shellback. Therefore, it only makes sense for an Eras Tour documentary to be a part of the Showgirl era, given that this album wouldn’t have been made without it.

One Reddit fan speculates that the documentary would premiere on Disney+, as Kelce specifically pointed out that Pinocchio is a Disney movie on a recent episode of New Heights. In addition, Swift released an extended “Taylor’s Version” cut of the Eras Tour film exclusively to Disney+, featuring songs that didn’t make the cut for the theatrical film.

Of course, an Eras Tour documentary may not exist at all, or the singer might have other plans for releasing it. But if it has actually been made, it would be remarkably smart timing — and the cherry on top of a new Swift era.