The Reputation (Taylor's Version) era is drawing ever closer. Per People, a snippet of Taylor Swift’s rerecorded “Look What You Made Do” is featured in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with former star players, the 10-part series explores the ups and downs of the New England Patriots' 20-year journey.

In one scene, ex-Patriots star Danny Amendola discusses his former teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, as Swift’s “Look What You Made Do (Taylor’s Version)” can be heard in the background.

Swifties soon caught wind of the “LWYMMD” teaser and took to social media to express their excitement. “It sounds much better,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Her best album is coming,” another commented, while one user added, “I am so excited for Reputation Taylor’s Version!”

In August 2023, a snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)” was also used in a teaser trailer for the Amazon Original series Wilderness, giving fans a first listen of Swift’s rerecorded 2017 album Reputation — which follows her “Taylor’s Version” releases of 1989, Red, Speak Now and Fearless.

Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Swift’s New Album

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) isn’t the singer’s only release on the horizon. Swift is also set to drop her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The hitmaker announced her latest LP at the 2024 Grammys while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19,” she said onstage at the ceremony. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you.”

Swift has since unveiled four different versions of her upcoming album, each of which will feature one of her recently announced bonus tracks “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”