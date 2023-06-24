Ever since Taylor Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at her May 5 Eras Tour stop, Swifties have been eagerly awaiting the re-recording: a personal favorite for many listeners — and maybe even Swift herself, who expressed her love for the “completely self-written” work in a tweet. “The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness,” she wrote. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying, and crashing… and living to speak about it.”

The album arrives on July 7 — which, Swift pointed out, is “just in time for July 9th, iykyk.” If you don’t know, the ninth is the date referenced in Swift’s particularly devastating ode to a lost love, “Last Kiss.” That tune (like many on Speak Now) will be heartbreaking to listen to in re-recorded glory. However, Swift just released the first snippet from the new album, and it comes from a much happier song: “Mine (Taylor’s Version).”

In a June 24 social post, Swift shared a look at the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vinyl, set to a meaningful line from the song’s chorus: “You are the best thing that’s ever been mine.” While the lyric may be referring to a romantic partner, Swift seems to be using it in a more meta way here. She actually made that explicit in the re-recorded album announcement: “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.” Fitting, then, to introduce this new era with such a sweeping love song!

It wouldn’t be Swift without a wink or Easter egg — and indeed, the “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” release comes with one. As the musician explained in her caption, it’s “13 days til we return Speak Now to its mother.” Thirteen, of course, is Swift’s lucky number.

The decision to make “Mine (Taylor’s Version)” the first official glimpse of Swift’s re-recorded Speak Now is significant in another way, too. Back in 2010 (13 years ago!) “Mine” was actually the lead single on the original album, so this is a bit of a full-circle moment. At the time, Swift told Entertainment Weekly that the song was about her “tendency to run from love.”

“Every really direct example of love that I’ve had in front of me has ended in goodbye and has ended in breakups and things like that,” she explained. “So I think I’ve developed this pattern of sort of running away when it comes time to fall in love. This song is sort of about finding the exception to that.”