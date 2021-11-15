These Clues Point To Which “Taylor’s Version” Album Taylor Swift Will Release Next

Taylor Swift is taking fans on a journey through her immense repertoire of music. She started with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April, the re-recording of her Grammy Album of the Year-winning sophomore album from 2008. Now, fans are feeling all the feels with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the reimagined take on her fourth album from 2012 that is widely considered her ultimate breakup album thanks to her critically acclaimed “All Too Well” and other hit songs. Swift is set to re-record her first six studio albums with bonus material from her vault of unreleased music, and fans are already trying to figure out which “Taylor’s Version” album will arrive next, due in part to the Easter Eggs she’s left out that point to multiple possibilities.

Clues For Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

When Swift’s store put up signed copies of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 9, fans noticed that the they cost $20.10 each, which happens to look like the year that Speak Now was released (2010). The price was listed in purple font, matching the primary color used during the Speak Now era.

Also, when Swift commemorated the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Instagram on Nov. 12, she may have hinted at Speak Now again: “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours,” she wrote, invoking the titles of Speak Now lead single “Mine” and bonus track “Ours.”

Fans think Swift will release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) next because of these clues.

Clues For 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

However, there’s also a few hints that point at 1989 (Taylor’s Version) being released as the next re-recording. A fan on TikTok pointed out that the car seen in Swift’s short film for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” is a 1989 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. She commented on the video, confirming that more Easter Eggs were imminent. “Can’t stop won’t stop being cryptic and weird — that’s just the beginning it’s gonna be a fun week,” she said. 1989 originally came out in 2014.

Swift followed through on that promise. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 11, Swift casually used the phrase “go down a rabbit hole,” possibly nodding to the lyrics of 1989 bonus track “Wonderland.”

Swift inserted even more 1989 references in her “I Bet You Think About Me” video, which premiered on Nov. 15. Fans spotted seagulls at the bottom of her wedding cake, a common motif of the era, and Swift holding a photo of an apple, a potential nod to the “Blank Space” music video.

However, Swift has thrown fans off before when it comes to 1989. In April, leading up to the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Swift gave so many hints that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would arrive next, including dropping Easter Eggs in her interview with Stephen Colbert, releasing 1989-related merch, and pricing signed Fearless (Taylor’s Version) CDs at $19.89. But two months later, she instead announced that her next album would be Red (Taylor’s Version).

Why The Next One Won’t Be Reputation Or Her Self-Titled Debut Album

Naturally, Swift’s self-titled 2006 debut album and 2017 album Reputation are also in the conversation. But don’t expect either of those two “Taylor’s Version” albums to be released next. For one, Swift has given no hints or Easter eggs that indicate the arrival of either album (unless her plan is to throw us off again). As per her contract with former label Big Machine Records, Swift will not even be able to start re-recording Reputation until Nov. 11, 2022, exactly five years after its 2017 release, likely making it the final “Taylor’s Version” album to come out. She could also decide to save her debut album for last to make it a full-circle moment.

Nobody knows what’s going on in Swift’s scarily detailed and uber-prepared brain except Swift.