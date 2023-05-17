As 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift prepares to release her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the singer’s former flame Taylor Lautner revealed that he is “praying” for John Mayer. On May 6, Swift announced that the re-recorded album will drop on July 7, 2023 — 13 years after its original release. The record in question features songs such as “Back to December” and “Dear John” that are believed to be about some of her past relationships, including Lautner and Mayer.

Appearing on Today on Tuesday, May 16, the Twilight star was quizzed about his thoughts on Speak Now’s re-release. “I think it’s a great album,” Lautner responded, before joking that he feels “safe.” Speaking on the daytime show, the actor (who briefly dated Swift back in 2009) added that, when it comes to the Swiftie fandom, he is “praying for John” ahead of the album’s release.

Lautner was likely referring to Mayer, who reportedly dated the “Anti-Hero” singer in 2009 before the pair eventually split after just a few months. Although brief, their fling is said to have inspired the Speak Now ballad “Dear John,” during which Swift sings the lyrics: “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?”

Due to the nature of the song’s lyrics, the pair’s decade-old rumored relationship still doesn’t sit right with many Swifties online. In 2021, shortly after Mayer uploaded his first-ever TikTok, the “Gravity” performer was inundated with comments from Swift fans on the platform, many of whom sent Mayer “Dear John” lyrics and even joked that TikTok is “not a safe space for you.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Lautner, on the other hand, seems to have a much easier ride with the singer’s army of Swifties, as the Speak Now track that is believed to be about him, “Back to December,” sees Swift reference a former lover who treated her right during their relationship.